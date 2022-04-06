April 6, 2022

The Twins postpone Thursday's opening game against Seattle to Friday due to weather forecast

Joy Love April 6, 2022 2 min read

The Twins postponed Thursday’s opening game against Seattle until Friday due to weather forecastwhich features a mixture of rain and snow and temperatures in the 30s.

The match is now scheduled to begin at 3:10pm on Friday.

All opening day celebrations associated with the game, including the drive-in breakfast at Target Field Plaza, have also been postponed.

Friday’s forecast is for a high of 42 degrees Celsius, with the possibility of the sun rising as the day progresses. The chance of rain drops below 20% from over 90% on Thursday.

The Twins announced these policies to people holding opening tickets.

they can:

  • Use their tickets for admission to Friday’s game.
  • Use their tickets for any future home game of the Twins regular season (subject to ticket availability). All exchanges must take place by 3pm on Thursday. (Due to limited capacity, tickets at UnitedHealthcare Suite Level, Thomson Reuters Champions Club, and Budweiser Roof Deck will only be valid for Friday’s game.)
  • Deferred game tickets are non-refundable
  • Tickets purchased from a secondary ticket distributor, such as StubHub, will be good for Friday’s game only.
  • Free tickets are valid for the rescheduled April 8 game only.

Tickets for the game are still available at all levels of Target Field, According to the seating map on Twins’ website.

In the secondary market, tickets are available at level 200 and above StubHub For as little as $14, including fees – and between base 1 and 3 on the lowest level starting at $49, as of 11:00 a.m.

Players elective practice is still scheduled for this afternoon.

