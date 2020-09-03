The UK North Supermarket changes start times during restructuring

Until September 13, the Tesco Express on Bridge North High Street will be closed at 9pm instead of 11pm.

The store will continue to open daily at 6am, but will be closed from 4pm on Saturdays to Saturdays for updates and updates.

As part of Tesco’s store renovation plan, the store will have new floor, wardrobe, new and extra signage, new range and only four new card deals.

Store Manager Carly Smith said: “In the current Govt-19 climate, Tesco has decided to remain open to most projects to help us provide a service to our local community, as neighborhood stores are more important than ever.

“All construction work is carried out overnight in a safe environment and with individual teams to assist the community remotely.

“It will help us to do business during the day and the post office will be open during normal hours.

“Please be patient with us in the days to come. The range around the grocery store will be reduced (there will be key lines) and items may move space.

“Fresh foods and frozen food will be in situ. The daily limit in these areas will be re-stored and changes will be minimal.

“Employees will always try to help as much as possible, and we will maintain the grocery range as much as possible while finishing the floor and work.

“I apologize again for the inconvenience.

“We hope you will continue to shop with us and look forward to seeing you at the store.

“Thank you for your continued support of this epidemic and beyond.”