August 3, 2022

The UN has launched an investigation into the bombings at Olenivka prison

Cover Image: This still from a video shows destroyed barracks at a prison in Olenivka, eastern Ukraine, controlled by pro-Russian separatist forces on July 29, 2022. PA

  • A team of Russian and Ukrainian officials is due to inspect near Istanbul on Wednesday The first shipment of grain exported by Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion of the country, in the application of the agreement signed in July between Kyiv and Moscow in order to control the world food crisis. Grain has already left Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian offensive, but Berdyansk (southeast), on the Sea of ​​Azov, the area occupied by the Russians.
  • “Our goal now is sustainability. (…) Continuity, regulation is an essential principle for consumers of our agricultural produce.”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily address Tuesday evening.
  • has MykoliveA town near the front in southern Ukraine, “Powerful Explosions” It was heard around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said in a telegram.
  • In the neighborhood GersonThe first major city to fall into the hands of the Russian army on March 3, “The situation remains tense”, noted the Ukrainian president. But the ongoing counteroffensive in the south has made it possible to recapture 53 seats, he announced on Tuesday.
  • In the same region, the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkoul, said. Two civilians were killed Aboard a minibus leaving the Russian-held village of Starosilia. Five others were evacuated, two of whom were seriously injured and hospitalized.
  • Ukraine’s air force said on Tuesday that Russian forces had fired back Eight cruise missiles One of them is from the Caspian Sea on the territory of Ukraine “Air Defense Attacked Complex in Lviv Region”, in the west. Seven other missiles were intercepted, according to this source. “There is currently no information on casualties.”According to the governor of the region.
  • beside him, Russian Supreme Court On Tuesday, the Ukrainian regiment deployed AzovFamous for defending Mariupol in the southeast of Ukraine “Terrorist Organization”This may be worth the most severe prosecution of captured militants.
