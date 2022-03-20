March 20, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The UN says 10 million people have been displaced from their homes since the fighting began

Rusty Knowles March 20, 2022 2 min read

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Status on the mapZoom in

Environment

Hosted live by Patxi Berhouet

  • The Russian military has been fighting since Friday Like Mariupol, there are at least 300,000 residents under siege Since three weeks ago. Street battles are taking place near the city center as fifty to one hundred bombs are dropped daily on residential areas with hundreds of bombs and rockets. Not far away, one of Europe’s most important metallurgical plants, Azovstell, was destroyed on Saturday.“Big economic losses” For Ukraine “said the Ukrainian MP.
  • Mayor Mariupol accused Russia of forcibly relocating residents In its own territory. Olena Zhelenska, wife of the President of Ukraine, has appealed for help in forming the World Council of Churches. “True Humanitarian Corridors”. Finally, a group of nineteen children, mostly orphans, were trapped in a critical condition at a health center in Mariupol.
  • The airstrikes on Mykolayiv took place one after the other at a steady paceDozens of soldiers were killed in an attack on army camps in a town in the south of the country, according to the region’s governor. According to Ukrainian officials, the city, nicknamed the “Armor” of Odessa (the largest strategic port 130 kilometers west), resists and prevents attacks by Russian troops.
  • The bombings did not stop in the capital, Kiev, or in Kharkiv, A large Russian-speaking city in the Northeast, has killed at least 500 people since the start of the war, according to official Ukrainian figures. A man and a 9-year-old child were killed in the shelling, local officials said Saturday.
  • Saturday, Russian Defense Ministry The previous day Kinzal had announced the use of hypersonic missiles To destroy the underground arsenal in western Ukraine. Russia has not yet used the missile during the two conflicts in Ukraine and Syria. This type of missile, highly maneuverable, violates all anti-aircraft defense systems, according to Moscow.
  • War in Ukraine Forced more than 3.3 million Ukrainians – 90 % Women and children – have to leave the country, According to the United Nations. About 6.5 million people are believed to have been internally displaced.
See also  A 14-year-old girl was killed by a bullet fired by police

Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine:

Live March 19 Can be found here

Your questions. “World” answers to frequently asked questions

Report. Like Mariupol, after the bombs, the tanks

True. Hypersonic missiles used by Russia for the first time

Evidence. At Cité Internationale de Paris, Ukrainian students want to feel useful

True. Uzbekistan stands apart from Russia

Encryptions. American laboratories in Ukraine: The origin of a conspiracy theory

True. The Swiss company Nestl was attacked in order to maintain its presence in Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Houthi rebels attack Aramco oil plant

March 20, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Russians enter Mariupol and bomb Mykolive, Ukrainian army opposes

March 20, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Mykolayiv, Russian army claims success in entering Mariupol

March 19, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Julia Fox retracts her comment It won’t hurt Kanye a Fly

March 20, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

SpaceX determines mass reuse and upload of records at Starlink launch

March 20, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Red Sox to sign Trevor Story

March 20, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 2 Update: Doctor Strange and new tanks

March 20, 2022 Len Houle