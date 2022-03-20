The UN says 10 million people have been displaced from their homes since the fighting began

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Status on the mapZoom in
Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine: Live March 19 Can be found here Your questions. “World” answers to frequently asked questions Report. Like Mariupol, after the bombs, the tanks True. Hypersonic missiles used by Russia for the first time Evidence. At Cité Internationale de Paris, Ukrainian students want to feel useful True. Uzbekistan stands apart from Russia Encryptions. American laboratories in Ukraine: The origin of a conspiracy theory True. The Swiss company Nestl was attacked in order to maintain its presence in Russia
Environment
Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine:
Live March 19 Can be found here
Your questions. “World” answers to frequently asked questions
Report. Like Mariupol, after the bombs, the tanks
True. Hypersonic missiles used by Russia for the first time
Evidence. At Cité Internationale de Paris, Ukrainian students want to feel useful
True. Uzbekistan stands apart from Russia
Encryptions. American laboratories in Ukraine: The origin of a conspiracy theory
True. The Swiss company Nestl was attacked in order to maintain its presence in Russia
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Houthi rebels attack Aramco oil plant
Russians enter Mariupol and bomb Mykolive, Ukrainian army opposes
Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Mykolayiv, Russian army claims success in entering Mariupol