“The United Kingdom is going through a period marked by multiple crises, in terms of purchasing power, energy and food.”

- After paying tribute to Westminster Hall for four days, The State funeral Queen Elizabeth II It will be held in London on Monday, September 19. The procession will leave Westminster Hall at 11:44am Paris time (10:44am London time) and proceed to Westminster Abbey, where the ceremony will begin at 12pm. After that, the Queen’s coffin will be carried in a procession to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner. He will leave by hearse for Windsor Castle, where a second ceremony will be held at St George’s Chapel. At 8:30 p.m., Elizabeth II will be buried privately with her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.
- Some 2,000 guests and 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries are waiting Among them, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, the President of the European Commission, Ursula van der Leyen or even members of European royal families. Three leaders were absent from the guest list: Presidents of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko of the Republic of Belarus, and General Myint Swe, President of Burma.
- Throughout the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Philip BernardColumnist and former reporter the world In London, he will explain concepts and images. From 2pm, we will return to the current difficult economic and social environment in the UK. Sarah PickardProfessor-Researcher in Contemporary British Civilization at the Sorbonne-Nouvelle University, All your questions will be answered.
- The The queen is dead On September 8, at Balmoral, aged 96. He ascended the throne in 1952, then at the age of 25. Admired by the British people, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom, Supreme Governor of the Anglican Church, Interlocutor of fifteen British Prime Ministers, All Heads of State of Ve Thirteen Presidents of the French Republic and the United States, the Queen has passed through the ages.
- After Monday’s national memorial service, Elizabeth II’s coffin will travel to Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be buried privately at St George’s Chapel alongside her husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. The king will mark The end of the period of national mourning, observed for ten days. “Royal Mourning” continues for seven days after the funerals of members of the royal family and members of the monarchy’s staff and ceremonial troops.
See also Gazprom has announced that it will shut down Nord Stream, which is essential for gas supplies in Europe, due to a technical fault.
A selection of our articles on this topic:
condolence After an extraordinary reign of seventy years, the sovereign leaves a lasting mark on the monarchy.
Report. From London to Balmoral, “It’s the least we can do to pay him his last respects.”
editorial. Elizabeth II, a sovereign woman goes down in history
Portrait. For Charles III, the Prince of Wales, it was a challenge to succeed Elizabeth II without disappointing him.
Slideshow. Elizabeth II: A Journey Through the Ages with the Queen of England
Ethics. Elizabeth II: Ten millimeter days after the Queen’s death
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Joe Biden says the Covid-19 pandemic is “over” in the US
After the Russians withdrew from Issyum, stories of arrests and torture proliferated
A La Niña event affecting the climate of a part of the world will affect the snow cover this winter