May 19, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The United States and the Group of Seven unveil new sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine

Frank Tomlinson May 19, 2023 3 min read

[1/4] US President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (not pictured), prior to the G7 summit, at the RIHGA Royal Hotel Hiroshima, in Hiroshima, Japan, May 18, 2023 … Read more

HIROSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) – A US official said ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Japan.

G7 leaders meet in Hiroshima on Friday with the invasion of Ukraine, now in its second year, high on the agenda. The United States has led tough sanctions on Russian companies, banks and individuals, and the upcoming declaration aims to reaffirm the determination of world powers to support Ukraine and put pressure on Moscow.

A US official, speaking to reporters Thursday before the meeting, said the recent G7 efforts were aimed at disrupting Russia’s ability to get the materials it needs for the battlefield, closing loopholes used to evade sanctions, reducing international dependence on Russian energy, and narrowing Moscow’s access. to the international financial system.

“Our commitment to continuing to clamp down on Russia remains as strong as it was last year,” the official said.

The United States and its allies, including the European Union and Britain, have continued to tighten sanctions and export control pressures on Russia since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Thousands of targets Washington has sanctioned so far have included Russia. President Vladimir Putin, the financial sector and the oligarchs.

Washington over the past few months has cracked down on sanctions evasion with a heavy focus on dual-use items — those with both commercial and military applications.

See also  Remember NPR's leading sound engineer Renee Pringle: NPR

The latest US sanctions package will include “significantly restricting categories of essential battlefield commodities” as well as barring some 70 entities from Russia and third countries from receiving US exports by adding them to the US Commerce Department’s blacklist.

In addition, the United States will announce about 300 new sanctions against individuals, entities, ships, and aircraft targeting “financial facilitators,” future Russian energy extraction capabilities, and others throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Asia to help support the war.

US sanctions powers will also be extended to more sectors of the Russian economy.

The US official said Washington would take significant steps to closely align its actions with the European Union and Britain to ensure the G7 remains as coordinated as possible in response to Russia’s “brutal actions”.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Honeycutt) in Hiroshima, Japan; Additional reporting by Daphne Psalidakis and Susan Heavy in Washington. Editing by Heather Timmons and Mark Heinrichs

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Jeff Mason

Thomson Reuters

Jeff Mason, White House correspondent for Reuters. He has covered the presidencies of Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden and the presidential campaigns of Biden, Trump, Obama, Hillary Clinton, and John McCain. He served as president of the White House Correspondents Association from 2016-2017, where he led the press corps in advocating for freedom of the press in the early days of the Trump administration. His work and that of the WHCA have been honored with the “Freedom of Expression Award” from Deutsche Welle. Jeff asked specific questions from domestic and foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He is the winner of the WHCA Award for “Excellence in Presidential News Coverage under Deadline Pressure” and a co-winner of the Business Journalists Association’s “Breaking News” Award. Jeff began his career in Frankfurt, Germany as a business reporter before being posted to Brussels, Belgium, where he covered European Union affairs. Jeff appears regularly on television and radio and teaches political journalism at Georgetown University. He is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and a former Fulbright Scholar.

See also  Nuclear reactor close to 'radiological disaster', says Zelensky, amid calls for urgent UN visit | Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Assad arrives in Saudi Arabia on its first visit since the war | Syrian war news

May 18, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Ukraine war: Russia launches the ninth wave of missile attacks on Kiev this month

May 18, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Colombia’s joy as babies found alive in Amazon weeks after plane crash

May 18, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

5 min read

Fierce Oak Hill Daunts PGA Championship Field, with more to come

May 19, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

OpenAI has launched a free ChatGPT app for iOS

May 19, 2023 Len Houle
4 min read

Japanese stocks rose to their highest levels since 1990 as the G7 meeting took place

May 19, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The United States and the Group of Seven unveil new sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine

May 19, 2023 Frank Tomlinson