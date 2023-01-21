The United States extends the deployment of troops in Romania, on the cusp of the Ukraine war

The Pentagon will remain Several thousand American troops are in southeastern Romania At least another nine months, officials said Saturday, is closer to the war in neighboring Ukraine than any other US military unit.

Over the past year, the sprawling Mihail Kogălniceanu air base, which was only a seven-minute missile flight across the Black Sea from where Russian forces are stationed in Crimea, has become a training center for NATO forces in southeastern Europe. The troops would be the first line of defense if Russia invaded the West.

There are about 4,000 American soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division who have been stationed at the air base since last summer, including small groups of troops who frequently train on Romania’s border with Ukraine. Before that, there was a smaller unit of the 82nd Airborne Division that was sent as part of the Quick Reaction Force after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

The 101st Airborne will leave in the next two months, and officials said they will be replaced by a different brigade from the 101st, based in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.