The United States has imposed sanctions on Putin and Lavrov

Travel ban to US “An areaThe White House says the move is in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The United States will allow Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, and bar them from entering their territory, a very rare decision against foreign leaders, a House spokesman announced Friday, February 25. -Blanche Jen Psaki.

Read moreThe EU is taking the fortunes of Putin and Lavrov

Travel ban to US “An areaHe said the measures were taken in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. “This is a regular subjectZhen Zhaki added that while the sanctions against foreign figures confirm that details of these historic sanctions against the Russian president will be released later.

The list includes Kim Jong Un and Bashar al-Assad

The two join a list of leaders directly approved by the United States, including Iranian President Ali Khamenei, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky “A horrible actFrom the Russians, during a regular press conference.

Long liveLive – More than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled their country within 48 hours

Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov have already been targeted for sanctions by the European Union and the United Kingdom, meaning their assets will be frozen. “Sanctions against the country’s president and foreign minister are an example and an example of the complete ineffectiveness of your own foreign policy.Russian embassy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded on Russian television on Friday.