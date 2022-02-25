February 26, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The United States has imposed sanctions on Putin and Lavrov

Rusty Knowles February 26, 2022 2 min read

Travel ban to US “An areaThe White House says the move is in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The United States will allow Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, and bar them from entering their territory, a very rare decision against foreign leaders, a House spokesman announced Friday, February 25. -Blanche Jen Psaki.

Read moreThe EU is taking the fortunes of Putin and Lavrov

Travel ban to US “An areaHe said the measures were taken in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. “This is a regular subjectZhen Zhaki added that while the sanctions against foreign figures confirm that details of these historic sanctions against the Russian president will be released later.

The list includes Kim Jong Un and Bashar al-Assad

The two join a list of leaders directly approved by the United States, including Iranian President Ali Khamenei, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky “A horrible actFrom the Russians, during a regular press conference.

Long liveLive – More than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled their country within 48 hours

Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov have already been targeted for sanctions by the European Union and the United Kingdom, meaning their assets will be frozen. “Sanctions against the country’s president and foreign minister are an example and an example of the complete ineffectiveness of your own foreign policy.Russian embassy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded on Russian television on Friday.

See also  Live Govt: Valerie Beckress calls for withdrawal of free screening tests

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Live – Kiev is surrounded by: Follow the news of the war in Ukraine

February 25, 2022 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Amid sanctions, Moscow has “strengthened the recession of its economy and its financial system.”

February 24, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

– Live – Crisis in Ukraine: Kiev claims to have shot down five Russian planes and a helicopter

February 24, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Amanda Bynes petitions to end guardianship, with parental support

February 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

A black hole orbiting next to it – ‘completely unexpected’

February 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Top Russian tennis stars speak out against the war in Ukraine

February 26, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Cyberpunk 2077 Devs & More condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

February 26, 2022 Len Houle