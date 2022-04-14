April 14, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Unlisted Switch To Android iOS App from Google helps you to switch from iPhone to Android

The Unlisted Switch To Android iOS App from Google helps you to switch from iPhone to Android

Len Houle April 14, 2022 2 min read

Google has quietly released a free app for iOS to help you easily transfer data from iPhone to Android device, reportedly by 9to5Google. The Switch To Android app works wirelessly, which means you won’t have to worry about connecting the two phones with a cable.

“Google’s Switch to Android app helps you transfer the most important types of data — photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events — quickly and securely — to a brand-new Android device without difficult cables,” according to the app description. In the App Store. This list does not include messages, so it looks like the app won’t be able to transfer those messages, although it will guide you on how to turn off iMessage so you don’t miss text messages from friends and family.

9to5Google says this is Unlisted appAnd that seems to be the case, as I can’t find it when searching the App Store on my iPhone. However, you can download it now from This is the direct link. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment about when the app might become officially listed on the App Store.

If you want to get an idea of ​​how the app works in practice, check out 9to5Google’s Hands-on video:

Apple offered a similar app to help users switch from Android to iPhone, called “Move to iOS” Since 2015.

See also  iPhone 14 comes in four models without the 'mini' version and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

The Fire Emblem warriors were actually brilliant: Defense of Musou

April 13, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

This new phone is more powerful than my gaming PC and I don’t know why

April 13, 2022 Len Houle
1 min read

PlayStation Network experienced an outage that caused problems for PS4 and PS5 owners

April 13, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Salma Hayek replaces Thandie Newton in HBO Max – The Hollywood Reporter

April 14, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Ars tours the clean room of the asteroid-orbiting Psyche spacecraft at JPL

April 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks doubt superstar will play first game against Jazz, says report

April 14, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The Unlisted Switch To Android iOS App from Google helps you to switch from iPhone to Android

April 14, 2022 Len Houle