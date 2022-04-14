The Unlisted Switch To Android iOS App from Google helps you to switch from iPhone to Android

Google has quietly released a free app for iOS to help you easily transfer data from iPhone to Android device, reportedly by 9to5Google. The Switch To Android app works wirelessly, which means you won’t have to worry about connecting the two phones with a cable.

“Google’s Switch to Android app helps you transfer the most important types of data — photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events — quickly and securely — to a brand-new Android device without difficult cables,” according to the app description. In the App Store. This list does not include messages, so it looks like the app won’t be able to transfer those messages, although it will guide you on how to turn off iMessage so you don’t miss text messages from friends and family.

9to5Google says this is Unlisted appAnd that seems to be the case, as I can’t find it when searching the App Store on my iPhone. However, you can download it now from This is the direct link. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment about when the app might become officially listed on the App Store.

If you want to get an idea of ​​how the app works in practice, check out 9to5Google’s Hands-on video:

Apple offered a similar app to help users switch from Android to iPhone, called “Move to iOS” Since 2015.