The “unopenable” secret door to Super Mario 64 has finally been opened

one of Super Mario 64The few remaining mysteries in the classic Nintendo 64 game have been solved, thanks to a player who figured out how to open a previously “unopenable” door from the 1996 classic Nintendo 64 game. We can thank a nearly four-hour YouTube video detailing how to do Invisible walls Super Mario 64And the game community’s insistence on new discovery.

This previously inaccessible door is set in the world of Cool, Cool Mountain, where Mario unforgettably meets the mother-and-baby penguin duo – and also competes against a giant penguin in the Big Penguin Race mission. (This serves as a fun reminder that penguins are known in Mario World as “penguins.”)

According to a new video from YouTube creator and Super Mario 64 Expert Scott Buchanan (aka Pannenkoek2012), the person who finally solved the locked door puzzle in the game is Alexpalix1, an experienced speed runner who has developed dozens of tool-assisted runs. Alex took advantage of Cool, Cool World’s Mother Penguin’s hitbox to push Mario through an invisible barrier, but added a quick transformation move to pull off a frame-perfect maneuver that allows Mario to open that door – and not fall to his death.

Interestingly enough, Alex was inspired by that Previous Buchanan video on Super Mario 64Use invisible walls. The three-hour, 45-minute video offers a deep technical look at how Nintendo designed the 3D console to prevent players from accessing certain parts of the game.

Buchanan gives a very quick summary of how invisible walls work Super Mario 64 And how Nintendo intentionally used it to prevent players from accessing the unopenable door in question. But it has almost four hours of video on Super Mario 64Invisible Walls is also a fun and informative watch, if you have the time.

For now, just enjoy a community of video game players once again doing what was once thought impossible.