April 8, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

“The unthinkable happened here,” Ursula van der Leyen told Putsa, where investigators are continuing their work.

Rusty Knowles April 8, 2022 3 min read

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Status on the mapZoom in

Environment

Hosted live by Fatoumata Sillah and Solène L’Hénoret

  • Videos, some of which are approved, Show Ukrainian army Execution of Russian prisoners of war. Promises that those responsible for the Ukrainian presidency will be brought to justice, but some officials are very vague.
  • European Union (EU) Russia imposed a ban on coal on Thursday, Coming into effect in early August, and as part of the fifth round of sanctions against Moscow, European ports for Russian ships will be closed. At the same time, the European Union has proposed to increase funding for the supply of arms to Ukraine by 500 million euros, which will increase to a total of 1.5 billion from the beginning of the invasion.
  • UN, Suspended Russia on Thursday from its place in the UN Human Rights Council, which includes 193 member states. Moscow condemned a suspension “Illegal and politically motivated, with a view to lavishly punishing the sovereign member state of the UN for pursuing an independent domestic and foreign policy.”And a result “Expected Results” Of this advice.
  • The “New mayor” Announced by pro-Russian forces Like MariupolKostiantin Ivashchenko, declared“About 5,000 people” He died among civilians in this Ukrainian city, which was besieged for weeks by the Russian military and its separatist allies. The estimates of the Ukrainian authorities are high.
  • 26 bodies were exhumed by Ukrainian rescue workers from the rubble of two apartment buildings that exploded. Porotianca, Northwest of Kiev. The situation in the city was described by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky “Very cruel” Than the botsa where the common people were massacred.
  • Russian troops have loosened their grip all around Kiev In recent days, according to Moscow, a concentration of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine. The days to come will no longer be for the general public in the east of the country “Last chance” To evacuate the area, local officials warned Thursday.
  • President of the European Commission, Ursula van der Leyen, And Joseph Borrell, the EU’s diplomatic leader, traveled to Bautista, a suburb of Q, on Friday to express his views. “Immovable Support” To Ukraine in the fight against the Russian invasion.
  • Moscow Approved “Significant losses” Within its army stationed in Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said without counting them. “This is a great tragedy for us.”Lamented that.
See also  Facing a record increase in lawsuits, Denmark is set to close cinemas, theaters and concert halls

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

Encryptions. He was accused of abusing Ukrainian forces against Russian troops

Report. Georgians identify with Ukrainians and criticize their government

Description. Switzerland, world champion in bunkers

Encryptions. European Improglio around the Morozov Art Collection

Report. Tour de France on efforts to support Ukrainian refugees

Video. The streets in Bautista became open-air cemeteries

You can find out Our life yesterday In this link

“Why was my question not published? “: How Le Monde manages contributions to live follow-ups

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

What to remember from Thursday, April 7th

April 8, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

At least two people have been killed in an attack in Tel Aviv

April 8, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

“I was crushed by a machine gun” … Elena’s shocking testimony of being raped by Russian soldiers

April 7, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Chriselle Stowes Says She Sold Ex Justin Hartley’s Wedding Ring to Pay $3.3 Million Home

April 8, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Highlights of SpaceX’s mission launch and Axiom’s Axiom

April 8, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

2022 Masters Leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf results today at Round 2 at the Augusta National

April 8, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Google joins Samsung in working with iFixit on a self-repair program

April 8, 2022 Len Houle