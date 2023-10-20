The U.S. federal budget deficit virtually doubled in fiscal 2023, as declining tax revenues, rising interest rates and persistent demand for expiring pandemic relief benefits strained the country’s public finances.

The latest Treasury Department figures showed a budget deficit of $1.7 trillion in 2023, up from $1.37 trillion in 2022. Make the sacrum appear smaller than it actually was last year, due to an accounting mirage surrounding the student loan forgiveness program proposed by President Biden last year.

The Supreme Court struck down that program this summer and it never went into effect. But the Treasury recorded it as a cost in 2022, ballooning that year’s deficit. After the court blocked the program, the Treasury registered it as savings, artificially lowering this year’s deficit.

The effects of student loans changed the deficit numbers for both 2022 and 2023. When taken into account, the deficit jumped to $2 trillion in 2023 from about $1 trillion in 2022, administration officials confirmed in a call with reporters on Friday.