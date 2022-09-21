The US dollar rose to a 20-year high as Russia called up reservists

In a televised national address Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin immediately announced Partial packing He threatened Russian citizens to use “every means at our disposal” to defend Russia “and our people.” He also noted the potential use of nuclear weapons.

the speech It pushed the greenback up 0.4% against a basket of major currencies to its highest level since 2002. Investors often seek safe haven in US dollar assets during times of geopolitical tension.

Oil prices also jumped. Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, were up 2.5%, rising to just under $93 a barrel.

Russian stocks plunged 3.5% on Wednesday after the announcement, adding to heavy losses incurred on Tuesday after Putin threatened referendums to annex parts of Ukraine still occupied by Russian forces. The rubles It is also down about 3% against the US dollar.