The US dollar rose to a 20-year high as Russia called up reservists

the speech It pushed the greenback up 0.4% against a basket of major currencies to its highest level since 2002. Investors often seek safe haven in US dollar assets during times of geopolitical tension.
Oil prices also jumped. Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, were up 2.5%, rising to just under $93 a barrel.
Asian stocks fell. While indices in Europe eased initially, they were flat or slightly higher in morning trading before the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement.
Sterling fell 0.4% against the US dollar to just over $1.13, hitting a 37-year low, before recovering slightly.
The war has added to investor pressure, as it makes it difficult to predict when inflation will abate and may prompt central banks to maintain an aggressive approach for longer.
– Tara Subramaniam and Andrew Ren contributed reporting.
“Beer buff. Devoted pop culture scholar. Coffee ninja. Evil zombie fan. Organizer.”
More Stories
Hurricane Fiona hits the Turks and Caicos Islands and begins moving towards Bermuda
Positional Storm Gaston becomes the seventh named monsoon hurricane in the mid-Atlantic Ocean
Mahsa Amini: Five people were killed in Iran in protests over the killing of a woman, according to a human rights group