September 21, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

CNN reporter explains what Putin's 'partial mobilization' announcement means

The US dollar rose to a 20-year high as Russia called up reservists

Frank Tomlinson September 21, 2022 2 min read
In a televised national address Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin immediately announced Partial packing He threatened Russian citizens to use “every means at our disposal” to defend Russia “and our people.” He also noted the potential use of nuclear weapons.

the speech It pushed the greenback up 0.4% against a basket of major currencies to its highest level since 2002. Investors often seek safe haven in US dollar assets during times of geopolitical tension.

Oil prices also jumped. Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, were up 2.5%, rising to just under $93 a barrel.

Russian stocks plunged 3.5% on Wednesday after the announcement, adding to heavy losses incurred on Tuesday after Putin threatened referendums to annex parts of Ukraine still occupied by Russian forces. The rubles It is also down about 3% against the US dollar.

Asian stocks fell. While indices in Europe eased initially, they were flat or slightly higher in morning trading before the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement.

The euro initially fell 0.7 percent to 98 cents ($0.97) against the dollar, but has since risen. The currency used in 19 European countries, sank under the dollar in late August, It was shaken by high inflation and an energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

Sterling fell 0.4% against the US dollar to just over $1.13, hitting a 37-year low, before recovering slightly.

The war has added to investor pressure, as it makes it difficult to predict when inflation will abate and may prompt central banks to maintain an aggressive approach for longer.

See also  setback for the Shanghai COVID battle; Beijing focuses on mass testing

Tara Subramaniam and Andrew Ren contributed reporting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Hurricane Fiona hits the Turks and Caicos Islands and begins moving towards Bermuda

September 21, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Positional Storm Gaston becomes the seventh named monsoon hurricane in the mid-Atlantic Ocean

September 20, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Mahsa Amini: Five people were killed in Iran in protests over the killing of a woman, according to a human rights group

September 20, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Watch NASA’s Critical Refueling Test of the Artemis 1 Moon Rocket for free

September 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Galen Hill, former UCLA basketball player, has died at the age of 22

September 21, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

This is how close LG’s Rollable is to being a real phone

September 21, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

The US dollar rose to a 20-year high as Russia called up reservists

September 21, 2022 Frank Tomlinson