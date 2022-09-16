September 16, 2022

The US has announced new military aid to Ukraine and economic sanctions against Russian officials

September 16, 2022

The White House has approved an additional $600 million in military aid to Ukraine

The White House on Thursday confirmed up to $600 million in military aid to Ukraine, mostly ammunition for artillery systems Ukrainian forces already have, but no longer long-range missiles. In a press release, the U.S. executive said it had authorized the Pentagon to take over its stake in providing equipment and services to Ukraine, training without further details.

For its part, the Pentagon noted that this new tranche of military aid to Ukraine includes precision missiles for the Himars artillery systems already provided to Kyiv and bombs compatible with other systems available to Ukrainian forces. With this new grant, Washington is sending anti-artillery radars, armored vehicles, anti-drone systems and demining equipment. “calibrated” To meet the needs of the Ukrainian forces, noted diplomatic chief Antony Blinken.

“Together with our allies and partners, we are providing Ukrainian forces with the weapons and equipment they have so effectively used as they continue their counteroffensive against Russia.”Blinken added in a statement. “President Biden is clear: We will support Ukraine until it takes”He pointed out.

But this new grant does not provide for the deployment of long-range missiles of the ATACMS type, which can strike at a range of 300 kilometers and which Kyiv is demanding. Last week, the US commander in chief, US General Mark Milley, once again fired on Kyiv over these weapons capable of targeting targets on Russian territory, putting Washington at risk of escalating the conflict. “We believe that the range of Himars is sufficient to meet the needs of the Ukrainians in their current conflict”He recalled.

The United States has already provided $15.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and $15.8 billion since Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

