The Valkyrie Elysium release date may have been leaked via PlayStation Network

Square Enix fans today revealed a new trailer and details that suggest the Valkyrie Elysium release date is closer than we think. The trailer was posted on the Japanese PlayStation Store, and contained never-before-seen gameplay footage of the main characters and story beats.

The deleted trailer now showed off an amazing new gameplay and eventually had a date, which is believed to be the release date of Valkyrie Elysium: September 29, 2022. This means that there are only two months left to wait for the game to be in our hands. However, check out Japanese PlayStation Store page Now it does not list the release date. Fans who watched the trailer took many screenshots and shared them wherever they could. Find it soon because, based on the trailer removed, it very likely won’t be around forever.

At the time of writing, the trailer that fans found in the depths of the Japanese PlayStation Store has been removed. This only adds credibility to the details that are now shared across all social media. Square Enix hasn’t talked about exposing these details, which means they’re likely accurate.

Valkyrie Elysium is The latest entry in the beloved Valkyrie seriesIt revolves around the time of Ragnarok and stars in Valkyrie, a warrior who dies in battle and rises to fight again. The title will feature combat, creative mechanics, as the series is known for, and stunning visuals that blend Norse mythology and shaded graphics in a realistically rendered world. Players become Odin’s tool, All-Father, and must save the world from perdition as Ragnarok threatens to tear it apart.

