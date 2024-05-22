‘The Voice’ finale: Asher Havon, Josh Sanders, Brian Olsen, Nathan Chester and Karen Waldrop perform with Coach

It’s time to the sound to crown the Season 25 champion – but first, the top five take the stage for the final time!

After their last two competitive performances on Monday, Karen Waldrop, Brian Olesen, Josh Sanders, Nathan Chester and Asher Havon are soaking in the moment with a highly anticipated duet with their outstanding coach.

Unfortunately, Chance the Rapper No one on the team ended up last this season, however Reba McEntire, John legend And Dan + tea Everyone will take to the stage at least once during Tuesday’s live final – before the winner is finally announced.

Take a look at the Season 25 finalists below and see how they performed with their coaches!

Karen Waldrop (Team Dan + Shay)

The experienced singer beat out both country-leaning coaches in her blind audition, with an emotional rendition of Joe De Messina’s “Bye Bye.” But after Dan + Shay banned Reba, she joined the rookie coaches, thanking them for their support with a Battle Round win on their track “Save Me the Trouble.”

Karen continued her run in the Season 25 Knockouts Championship, belting out Trisha Yearwood’s classic “Georgia Rain” and keeping things going in the playoffs with a stunning performance of Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like a Truck.” For her live performances, Karen was consistently a top vote-getter, delivering powerful performances of Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” and Sugarland’s “Stay.”

On one night of the finale, Karen stuck to her country roots, performing Joe De Messina’s “I’m Alright” for her up-tempo song and Rascal Flatts’ “What Hurts the Most” for her cover.

In her final performance of the sound In season 25, Karen teamed up with her coaches Dan + Shay to perform “You Look Good” for Mrs. A, adding a female voice to the infamous country duo.

Brian Olsen (Team Legend)

Brian, the oldest contestant on the season, was given three chairs to use for his blind audition performance of OneRepublic’s “Love Runs Out.” After landing on Team Legend, Brian impressed his coach so much with his performance of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” that he completely skipped the knockout.

Brian returned to qualifying with a beloved karaoke song – Toto’s “Africa” ​​- and once again, his impressive vocals put a whole new spin on classic yacht rock. He kept things high energy in the live shows, performing Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” and Phil Collins’ “Take a Look at Me Now,” however, he had to compete for an instant save in the semifinals, and in The End He won his way to the end with Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida”.

In the end, Brian is back to his old style with his up-tempo song, performing George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90”, but new school with Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” as his theme song.

For his performance with coach John Legend, Brian put his rocker spin on “Feelin’ Good,” channeling Joe Bonamassa’s performance, though John often performed Nina Simone’s more soulful version — and the narrative the sound Perfection.

Josh Sanders (Team RIBA)

The country singer beat Reba with a Blind Audition performance of Nate Smith’s “Whiskey on You,” and continued to impress in the Battle and Knockout rounds with Luke Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours” and Tyler Joe Miller’s “Wild as Her.” “

In the qualifiers, Reba tasked Josh with something a little more unusual, but he excelled in his rendition of “Black Water” by The Doobie Brothers. He remained a weekly favorite when he returned to country with live performances of Thomas Rhett’s “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings)” and Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse.”

On the first night of the finale, Josh upped the tempo and hard rock with Randy Houser’s “Boots On,” but proved he can also slow things down with Randy Travis’ “Go Rest High on That Mountain.”

Teaming up with Reba in his final performance, Josh found common spiritual ground with his coach as they performed Randy Howser’s powerful praise song, “Back to God.”

Asher Havon (Team RIBA)

The powerhouse vocalist surprised some when he joined Reba’s team after landing a three-chair role in a Blind Audition rendition of Adele’s song “Set Fire to the Rain.” However, he has been a standout in the team since then, winning his battle – with Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero” – and Knockout – with a stunning rendition of Toni Braxton’s “Un-Break My Heart”. “

He delivered another epic performance in the qualifiers, lending his vocal power to David Guetta and Sia’s “Titanum” before showing his versatility in live performances, with Boyz II Men’s seductive “I’ll Make Love to You” and a Beyoncé breakup. The song “Irreplaceable”.

Usher showed off more of his range on the first night of the finale as he took on two famous divas with Donna Summer’s “Last Dance” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Usher and Reba kept it old-fashioned with their final performance, taking the stage to perform “On My Own” by Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald.

Nathan Chester (team legend)

After performing a two-chair Blind Audition of Al Green’s “Take Me to the River,” Nathan became Team Legend’s favorite all season long. He won his battle with a gorgeous cover of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” and kept it in the Knockouts spirit with Elvin Bishop’s “Fooledaround and Fell in Love.”

In the playoffs, Nathan stuck to his guns, turning the Beatles’ song “Oh! Darling” into a modern soul standard, earning him praise from all four coaches. He followed that up with iconic renditions of Jackie Wilson’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” and Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness” to earn his spot in the Season 25 finale.

Nathan kept it in the spirit for his first final performances, choosing “It’s Your Thing” by The Isley Brothers for his fast track and “A Song for You” by Leon Russell as his theme song.

And of course, Nathan and John kept it in the spirit with their final performance of “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

ET spoke with the Season 25 coaches Ahead of the first part of the finale on Monday night, Ripa shared how excited she was for the star-studded finale, which also included performances from The Black Keys, Candy name, Kate Hudson, Lenny WilsonMoney Lounge, Thomas RhettAnd the winner of season 23, Jenna Miles.

“So many great artists have arrived in the building,” she marveled. “It’s not just the artists who have been competing all this time the sound The cup but our star guests. I am so happy. Love her.”

the soundThe Season 25 finale airs live on Tuesday, May 21 at 8pm PT/ET.

