“The Walking Dead” Rick/Michonne, Daryl Spinoffs release dates

He. She he Public the walking Deadfor a look at the robust schedule released by AMC On Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

In addition to announcing it Fear of the Walking DeadEighth – and now last – season Kepler will start on Sunday, May 14, to share that The Walking Dead: Dead City (starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie and Negan), previously tied for a “spring” release, will premiere this June.

newly baptized The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixonled by veterinarian Norman Reedus, will then premiere “later this year.”

AMC also revealed that the spin-off in which Andrew Lincoln and Danny Gurira will reprise their roles as Rick and Michonnewill begin production this year, with an eye on an early 2024 release date.

related stories

“This is a really exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude the epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which has become one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television,” said Dan McDermott, president of Entertainment and AMC Studios. at AMC Networks. And now we’re ready to introduce the next iteration of the franchise – two new and highly anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl.

“And along with that, we’re beginning production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne’s unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year,” McDermott added. “This next installment in our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enchant loyal viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies march across the Brooklyn Bridge, under the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre Museum, and in dozens of exotic and iconic locations from around the country and the world.”

Want to scoop on any of the offers above?? e-mail [email protected] Your question can be answered via He died inside the line.