The war in Ukraine deepens the divide between the major economies at the G20 meeting

A year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the war has deepened the divide between the world’s major economies, threatening the fragile recovery by disrupting food and energy supply chains and distracting from anti-poverty plans and debt restructuring in poor countries.

Those divisions were evident last week when top economic policymakers from the Group of 20 economies gathered for two days at a resort in Bengaluru, a city in southern India, where tensions over Russia overshadowed efforts to demonstrate unity. During the summit, Western nations slapped a barrage of new sanctions on Moscow and revealed more economic support for Ukraine, while developing countries like India, which were reaping the benefits of cheap Russian oil, resisted voicing criticism.

Differing views left officials struggling to put together the traditional joint statement, or joint statement, on Saturday, forcing top representatives from the Group of Seven nations, the world’s most advanced economies, to try to convince their reluctant counterparts that defending Ukraine was worth the cost.

a Meeting summary It was released in the afternoon and noted that “most of the members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine” but “there were other opinions and different assessments of the situation and the sanctions”. The statement noted that Russia and China had refused to sign parts of the summary that referred to the war in Ukraine.