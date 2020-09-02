The wealthy supermarket style duo moved on

Both ANZ and National Australia Bank have sold their wealth businesses to IOOF, Commonwealth Bank has closed its financial advisory operations, sold a majority stake in its colonial first state (CFS) super and investment division to private equity investor KKR, and Westback has sold its sale of funds Like advisory weapons and AMP, it puts the rest of its wealth business under strategic scrutiny.

Hamish Carlisle of Merlon Capital Partners, a corporate investor in both AMP and IOOF, said the competition between supermarket companies Coles and Woolworths sets up a dynamic potential wealth industry.

“You end up with two big company owners,” the finance manager predicts. “The future of the industry aside from IOOF-MLC and CFS, AMP and [Westpac] Coming together in some form. We need to see how it works. “

KKR may still be in the mix

The Financial Review The Street Talk column, in August, asked KKR to focus on its $ 1.7 billion, 55 percent stake in CBA’s CFS. KKR has existing investments in Wealth and Accounting Group Findex and several independent financial advisory firms through its Focus Finance Group brand.

Market sources said KKR may still be interested in acquiring ATP, some of its subsidiaries and reviewed Westback assets, including the BT Finance Group-stamped overhead and life insurance segments and the bank’s primary panorama site.

Credit Suisse analysts wrote on Wednesday that Westback / BT assets were the most attractive in the mix, which was $ 1 billion more than IOF paid to MLC, largely due to Panorama property.

Alternatively, the integrated IOOF-MLC Westback may have an appetite for wealth trading, especially Panorama, which will offset the aging wealth sites brought to the table by MLC.

However, IOOF CEO Renato Motta said Financial analysis On Monday the company announced that it was developing its evolution site and turning it into a flagship technology product, indicating that it was not in the market for competing sites.

AMP ‘A house on fire’

Mr Brendeville acknowledged that the merger would lead to more bipolar competition in the wealth market, but questioned whether AMP’s complex wealth management business would be in addition to the camp opposing IOOF-MLC.

“Although I am positive and understand the MLC-IOOF transaction, I do not have the same level of confidence in AMP,” he said.

“There are a number of trust issues that will make the buyer think twice, even with compensation. This is a house on fire, with most people sidelined and waiting to see what’s left.”

An exception may be AMP’s northern base, which saw $ 2 billion in cash flow in the first half of 2020, a 52 percent increase over the previous year and a rare bright spot as the company reported a 40 percent decline in overall profits.

Mr Brendeville said the North could be from rival companies or new players looking at the success of the Northwealth and Hub24 specialty sites, and that the $ 900 billion wealth platform could have a taste.