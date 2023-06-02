The West Ham-Dallas match has been suspended by TST pending an investigation into the alleged use of a racial slur

Thursday’s game between West Ham United and Dallas United in North Carolina’s soccer championship game at the end of the second half has been suspended by regulations pending an investigation into “allegations of use or intent to use a racial slur,” tournament organizers said in a statement. .

TST said it will speak with members of both teams and officials and consult with game audio, then release the results of its investigation. The organizers said that “TST has zero tolerance for racial abuse, and takes these allegations very seriously.”

TST officials said they were close to the incident the athlete That a Dallas United player started using the N-word for a West Ham player. Officials originally thought the slander was directed at Anton Ferdinand, but later clarified that it was Frank Nobel. The sources were granted anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation. Noble faced the Dallas United player, and after the end of the regulatory period of the game, the West Ham players participated on the bench and with the match officials before leaving the field.

TST officials who were briefed on the situation were first informed the athlete That the organization is likely to ban the player involved, while West Ham is pushing for Dallas United to be completely excluded. The sources said later on Thursday evening the athlete That Dallas United will be left out.

Dallas United said it has launched an internal investigation into the allegations and is “cooperating fully” with TST’s investigation.

TST is a seven-a-side 32-team tournament that takes place in North Carolina from June 1-4.

This story will be updated.

(Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)