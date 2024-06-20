June 21, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The White House considers Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments about US aid delays “offensive”.

Rusty Knowles June 20, 2024 1 min read

Threatened by Hezbollah, Cyprus vows not to take part in tensions on Israel-Lebanon border

Nicos Christodoulits, President of the Republic of Cyprus, responded to threats by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday evening. “Cyprus will not participate in any military conflict and positions itself as part of the solution rather than the problem”.

Speaking to journalists at the University of Cyprus, Christodoulis highlighted Cyprus’ role as a humanitarian aid. “It is recognized all over the world and especially in Arab countries”.

Quoted HaaretzUN The spokesman assured on Thursday that any threat against Cyprus constituted a threat against the United Nations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Nasrallah threatened Cyprus for the first time “Keep information accordingly (…) Israel Says It Will Use Cyprus Airports And Bases If Hezbollah Attacks Its Airports ».

Tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, where there have been almost daily clashes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah since October 7, have clearly escalated in the past week.

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday after the Hezbollah leader’s threats against Cyprus. “Relations between Lebanon and Cyprus are based on a rich history of diplomatic cooperation”. Contacts and consultations between the two countries continue “at higher levels”, According to a press release from the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

