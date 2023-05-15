May 16, 2023

The Witcher Spin-Off is rebooting, turning away from the developers

Len Houle May 15, 2023

CD Projekt Red contains a collection of The Witcher games It’s in various stages of development, and one of them appears to have just undergone an overhaul. Sirius multiplayer project The Witcher The spin-off has “changed,” and the studio is laying off nearly 30 developers working on it, CDPR confirmed to Kotaku.

May 8, 2023

Project Sirius was first announced last October along with new plans The Witcher Triple f An open world remake of the first game in the series by an external studio. CDPR recently acquired an independent studio, The Molasses Flood, known for The flame in the floodwas supposed to be the main team behind Project Sirius, which will offer a single-player option, and for the first time in The Witcher The game, will also include multiplayer.

It is now unclear if this is still on the table. Back in March, CDPR revealed a Huge write-off for costs associated with its development, and now the developers at The Molasses Flood have reported their layoffs on May 11 following the end of CDPR”Define a new framework“For the sake of the game.

“As the project has changed, so has the composition of the team working on it – basically along with the flood of molasses,” said a CDPR spokesperson. Kotaku. “The concrete number of employees we parted with is 21 team members in the US and eight in Poland (working on the project outside the US).”

The company refused to say anything else about the game, or what precipitated the change in direction and layoffs. Yesterday I was released from a molasses flood. Tweet now ex Technical Narrative Designer, Robert Bailey, on May 12. “It’s no fun updating the resume this time around. I’ve enjoyed the work I’ve been doing until my last day and would like to keep it going.”

Molasses overflow It is headquartered in Massachusetts and was founded in 2014 by an ex-company HelloAnd bioshockAnd Guitar Champion developers. It was acquired by the CDPR in 2021, who said at the time that the team would keep its own identity and not be merged with Cyberpunk 2077 movie studio. The Molasses Flood team was fairly small prior to the acquisition, and it’s not clear how many developers are left after the layoffs.

In addition to its slate of Witcher games, CDPR is also currently working on a paid expansion Cyberpunk 2077 movie named Phantom Liberty Plus a sequel to the first game Includes multiplayer content. This project, like many others in the Polish company, is likely to be several years away.

