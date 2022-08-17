The Wonderboom 3 Portable Speaker Optimizes Something Good

Ultimate Ears just announced Wonderboom 3the latest version of the file lovable An entry-level portable speaker that promises high-quality 360-degree sound and up to 14 hours of battery life in a nicely compact package that still floats on water.

Oddly enough, Microboom 3 resident It used Micro USB connection in our good year 2022. It feels a little…well, lazy to carry the same uncommon port from the Wonderboom 2 when USB-C was available and mandated on portable speakers in Europe Starting in 2024.

The third generation Wonderboom brings some improvements over the Wonderboom 2 while keeping the price unchanged at $99.99. The Bluetooth range is now 131 feet (up from the 100-foot range on the Wonderboom 2), and the listed battery life has been improved to an hour. As before, two speakers can be paired together for true stereo separation, and only now, extended range and battery life can help cover your sound over a larger area at parties. Ultimate Ears has also infused more sustainability into the speaker, claiming it’s made from at least 31 percent post-consumer recycled plastic.

If you’re a fan of the fact that both older models can float in water, you’ll be happy to hear that the Wonderboom 3 will continue that tradition, featuring an IP67 rating for resistance to water, dirt, and dust. This rating also means that it will withstand the flow of water if you like to listen to the tunes in the shower – and it’s also “fall-proof” if things go wrong.

While some design changes were made between the original Wonderboom and Wonderboom 2, this latest model looks visually identical to its predecessor, and features two-tone fabric and a flat bungee cord loop.

The Wonderboom 3 speakers will be available in four different colors at launch: grey, pink, blue and black, each with a contrasting strap and distinctive control buttons to help them stand out from the front of the body. Ultimate Ears says the headset will come in these colors “initially,” which indicates that we could see more colors hitting the market in the future if you need more options.

The Wonderboom 3 appears to be a modest upgrade from the previous generation, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it — especially if you’re making a successor version to one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market. It’s due to arrive in both the US and UK on August 31 for $99.99 / £89.

Update August 17th, 6:39AM ET: A mention of Micro USB charging has been added.