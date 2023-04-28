April 28, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The wrestler sets himself on fire in a death match and suffers major burns

Roxanne Bacchus April 28, 2023 2 min read

Exclusive details

Independent wrestler

He sets himself on fire in a death match

…suffers major burns

4/28/2023 9:13 AM PST

A terrifying moment during an independent wrestling match last weekend… A wrestler accidentally set himself on fire while trying to perform a stunt – and suffered massive burns to his face and body in the process.

It all happened at XPW Wrestling’s death event in Pomona, California on April 22nd…when Masada He was trying to detonate a fireball at his opponent.

The video of the match—a no-holds-barred contest where the use of weapons is permitted—shows MASADA holding a blazing torch, pouring a substance into his mouth…and then attempting to blow the liquid and ensuing flames onto his counterpart.

the problem? The trick somehow went awry…and flames erupted everywhere, engulfing MASADA’s entire upper body.

In the match footage, you can see the flames engulfing the wrestler’s face, chest, and shoulders for several moments before being mercifully extinguished.

Somehow, MASADA ended up ending the contest…but he was rushed to the hospital right after, diagnosed with first- and second-degree burns all over his body.

He said 41 years TMZ Sports Friday he’s still in the burn unit at a nearby medical facility recovering… adding, “My face is healing fast, the rest is just going to take a while.”

As for what happened during the fire incident, MASADA told us, “I did it a lot when I wrestled in Japan, but it was rushed and I think your being outside had something to do with it.”

MASADA expects to be a little outside the squared circle…but he said there are no plans to hang up his wrestling boots anytime soon after all.

Speedy recovery!!



© 2023 EHM PRODUCTIONS, INC.
All rights reserved

See also  Billy Bush caught making sexual comments about Kendall Jenner - Deadline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

First Reactions from the Premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

April 28, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, signs with WME – The Hollywood Reporter

April 28, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Jennifer Coolidge dazzled in a dazzling black dress as she arrived at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City

April 27, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

The wrestler sets himself on fire in a death match and suffers major burns

April 28, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Watch SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy launch today, after a weather delay

April 28, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Superstar Monica Aldama denies trying to bury sexual assault allegations

April 28, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

LEGO unveils new Donkey Kong adventure playsets

April 28, 2023 Len Houle