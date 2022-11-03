November 3, 2022

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant was disconnected from the electricity grid

Rusty Knowles November 3, 2022 3 min read

Cover Image: The Zaporizhia (Ukraine) nuclear power plant occupied by Russian soldiers raises many more concerns. Leo Correa/AP

  • Exports of Ukrainian grain were able to resume Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, November 2, after Russia returned to an agreement signed in July. Moscow reported that it had received “WRITTEN WARRANTIES” Demilitarize the sea route used for their transport from Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated on Wednesday evening “Importance to the Whole World” Export recovery.
  • Moscow suspended its participation on Saturday to the grain deal following an attack by maritime drones against its fleet based in Sevastopol Bay in annexed Crimea.
  • The US appreciated Turkey’s role in this decision He also asked to renew the contract originally signed for four months.
  • Despite doubts about whether Moscow would keep its promises, world grain prices immediately began to fall. They flew earlier in the week, raising fears of worsening food problems around the world.
  • Despite these developments, fears of a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine are growing. America is “Increasingly concerned about this possibility”National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. Following the information provided by these comments The New York Times Russian generals recently discussed possible strategies for tactical nuclear strikes in Ukraine.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the ruling on Wednesday “irresponsible” That is the western media “Deliberately raise the issue of nuclear weapons”. Earlier in the day, former Russian President and current No. 2 in the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, again branded a nuclear threat.
  • On the ground, clashes continued Wednesday with mostly fighting in eastern Ukraine and the bombing of twenty-five locations by order of the Ukrainian military. Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrilenko announced Wednesday that four civilians had died.
  • Oleksandr Staruk, from the southern Zaporizhia, wrote in a telegram that the Russian army was attacking the city’s outskirts., near the nuclear power plant of the same name, without details. The head of the Kraiyiv Rih administration in the south, for his part, has reported Russian attacks by kamikaze drones.
  • Ukrainian operator Ukrenergo announced new electricity restrictions on Wednesday Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kew, has promised to send a thousand people “Hot Spots” For residents.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian attacks damaged 40% of Ukraine’s energy facilities. Rising electricity prices are forcing the country to halt exports to the European Union.
