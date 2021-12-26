There has been a split in the pardon for former South Korean President Park Geun-hye

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye appeared before a court in Seoul on August 25, 2017. Kim Hong-ji / Reuters

South Korean politicians have welcomed it with surprise and some reluctance On Friday, December 24, President Moon Jae-in apologized to his predecessor Park Geun-hye, President of the country from 2013 to 2017. The Democratic majority said “Respect” The decision of the President; The Conservative opposition is skeptical “Maneuver” To weaken it; Ahead of the March 9, 2022 presidential election, all parties are wondering about its consequences.

The pardon comes as the former president faces up to 22 years in prison for corruption and abuse of power. MMe So Park, unlike another former president, Lee Myung-bak (2008-2013), has benefited behind the bars for corruption and embezzlement of public funds. The result is no exception. In 1997, two former presidents, Sun Doo-hwan (1980-1988) and Roh Tae-woo (1988-1993), who were imprisoned for corruption, mutiny or murder, were pardoned by then-leader Kim Young-sam (1993-1998). )

Park Geun-hye, proud to be the first woman to lead South Korea, responds with an apology “For Concerns Raised”. She also revealed “Deep thanks to President Moon Jae-in and the government for deciding to pardon despite the difficulties.”. Justice Minister Park Beam-Kai justified Moon Jae-in’s decision by his will “Strengthen national unity and calm conflicts” Govt-19 and in this period of health crisis as the presidential election is approaching.

His health deteriorated

The deteriorating health of the prisoner was also taken into account. The former president, who has been hospitalized since November 22 at Samsung Medical Center for orthopedic and dental problems, is also said to be suffering from psychiatric disorders. Since his incarceration in 2017 at the Uyghur prison in neighboring Seoul, he has denied all visits except the visit of his lawyer. After his release, Ms.Me Park is expected to remain in hospital for some time.

The pardon granted was not unanimous within the presidential camp. As a student, Moon Jae-in, a Democrat, was president from 1962 to 1979 and Mr.Me Park. Mr Moon became president in 2017 after a “candlelight revolution” that mobilized millions of South Koreans.Me Park and his confidant Choi Soon-sil, the result of a corrupt network set up under his administration with the help of the Samsung Group or the National Intelligence Service (NIS). Then Mr. Chandran promised “A Fair and Equitable Society”.

