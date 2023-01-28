“There is no neutrality,” replied Volodymyr Zelensky to the president of the IOC

Ukraine is urging Western allies to supply fighter jets, particularly F-16s

The Ukrainian government has repeatedly called on Western countries to supply fighter jets in recent days. including WednesdayAfter the announcement of delivery of heavy tanks from USA and Germany.

These are particularly the F-16 (Falcon fight), old American fighter planes, kyiv are interested. But Washington, like European capitals, denies this type of delivery for now, believing it would mark a new stage in the war.

This deterrence, however, could not last, as it did for heavy tanks for a time. “The month of December [2022], we discussed ground-to-air defense. In January, we were in battle tanks. In February, we will have a fighter jet.French Minister of Defense Sébastien Lecorne’s entourage predicted in an article. the world.

According to Guardian, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said Friday that the F-16s would be the best choice to replace the Ukrainian military’s current fleet of aircraft, while it uses four types of Soviet-era aircraft, he pointed out. “Pilots say they have no problem flying the F-16 (…) Pilots say they can master it in about six months “, pleaded Mr. Ihnat.

On Thursday, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh repeatedly asked about the possibility of the U.S. delivering F-16s to Ukraine. During a press conferenceIt was repeatedly communicated that this was not a US commitment.