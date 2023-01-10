These games are coming to Xbox this week (January 9-13).

Welcome to our new Xbox gaming roundup From January 9 to 13! Things are still looking pretty quiet as we slowly wind down into a new year of releases, but likes One Piece OdysseyAnd breaker group And the next generation free upgrade for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Definitely worth looking for.

Here’s what’s coming to Xbox this week:

Silenttown kids (11 January): A dark adventure game that tells the story of Lucy, a girl who grew up in a village deep in a forest inhabited by monsters.

breaker group (12 January): Featuring both original games (breakers And revenge breakers) and new content for the cult classic first released in 1996 for Neo Geo and arcades. “

Constant hunt (January 12): “Inspired by the sci-fi horror and surreal contemporary cinema of the 1980s, Constant hunt It offers a unique take on the narrative adventure genre through new sound-based gameplay mechanics and non-linear exploration. “

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (13 January): Relive the Dragon Ball Z saga like never before.

With improved graphics and 60 FPS, DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT comes to Xbox Series X | S! “

One Piece Odyssey (13 January): Plunged into a lush tropical island, surrounded by raging storms and separated from his crew, Luffy embarks on a big new adventure to find his friends and escape from the island!

Nescape! (13 January): “Nescape! Combines the look and feel of an 8-bit retro game with the modern day elements of escape rooms.”

UnderDungeon (13 January): “Become the most dangerous delivery… cat in the world. Intense fights, multiple weapons, and challenging boss fights.”

Xbox Game Pass titles

We haven’t got any confirmed Xbox Game Pass titles for the week of January 9-13 yet, but there’s a chance Microsoft might announce some games over the next few days – watch this space!