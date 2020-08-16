Thief who raided Kettering grocery store four times in below a month spared jail

Northampton Magistrates’ Court docket.

A thief who stole from a supermarket 4 moments in much less than a thirty day period has been presented a suspended jail sentence.

Luke Ives, 38, focused the Asda in Kettering’s Northfield Avenue and assisted himself to things truly worth just about £500.

Previously this week at Northampton Magistrates’ Court docket Ives, of Midland Street in Wellingborough, admitted 4 counts of theft.

Immediately after thieving solutions really worth £75 on February 15, Ives returned to the shop on February 24 and walked out devoid of having to pay for merchandise worthy of £100.25.

Just in excess of a week afterwards he went again to the very same grocery store and stole products and solutions worth £179.

And the subsequent working day – in spite of 3 thefts in as lots of weeks – the thief returned to Asda and took objects worthy of £138 right before he was arrested.

Magistrates sentenced Ives to eight months in jail, suspended for a year.

Ives need to just take element in rehabilitation activities and pay compensation of £250.

