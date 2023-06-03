Things to remember from Friday 2 June

Shells fired by Ukrainian forces landed on a road near the town of Sebekino on Friday, killing two people, according to the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region.

At least four civilians were killed and 27 injured in shelling on Friday, June 2 In Belgorod, a Russian region bordering Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, experienced its sixth wave of strikes in six days. Francinfo looks back at what to remember from this day on the war front in Ukraine.

4 people died in Belgorod region of Russia

In the days since the start of the conflict with Ukraine, the Russian region of Belgorod has been targeted by unprecedented and intense strikes on Russian territory. On Friday, the regional governor said bombs fired by Ukrainian forces landed on a road near the town of Sebekino, ten kilometers from Ukraine. Shrapnel hit passing cars. In one of them two women (…) died on the spot of their injuries.Vyacheslav Kladkov said both men were seriously injured.

In the evening, two more civilians were killed in a bombardment by a Krat multiple rocket launcher in the village of Sobolevka. According to Vyacheslav Kladko, six people were injured, including two children.

kyiv aimed again

Sixth attack in six days. The Ukrainian capital was targeted by a new wave of exploding drones and missiles early Friday, its mayor Vitaly Klitschko said. No casualty has been reported at this time, he said. “Tonight the enemy launched 15 cruise missiles and 18 Iranian ‘Shahad’ attack drones – all these air targets were destroyed by our defenders”Ukrainian military said.

Hours later, the Russian military claimed to have detonated the bomb “foot” At night, the closing of Ukrainian air defense systems “Key Military Infrastructure”.

Ukraine invasion a “strategic failure” for Moscow

On the diplomatic front, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was in Finland on Friday, which borders Russia and recently joined NATO. On this occasion, the US Secretary of State rejected any ceasefire that would be detrimental to Kyiv, insisting that the only way to achieve this goal is to continue arming and strengthening Ukraine. “True Peace”.

War in Ukraine a “Strategic Failure” To Russia, the head of US diplomacy was added. “A War of Aggression [de Vladimir Poutine] It was a strategic failure that greatly reduced Russia’s military, economic and diplomatic strength and influence for years to come.”He declared.

Kiev’s NATO membership ‘impossible’ before end of conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday agreed to Ukraine’s NATO membership. “Impossible” Before the end of the war with Russia. “Joining NATO is the best security guarantee for Ukraine (…), but we understand that we will not drag any NATO country into war”The Ukrainian president said at a joint press conference with the Estonian president.

“Therefore, we understand that we will not be a member of NATO as long as this war lasts, not because we do not want to, but because it is impossible.”, he added. It was a rare admission by Volodymyr Zelensky, who has repeatedly called for Ukraine to join the Atlantic alliance and the European Union as soon as possible since the Russian invasion began.

According to Beijing, “numerous difficulties” are blocking the talks

Off “Many Difficulties” China will block Russia and Ukraine from starting peace talks, China’s ambassador to Ukraine said on Friday, returning to Beijing after a tour of Europe.

“All parties support political solution” Regarding the conflict, Li Hui assured, his tour took him to Kiev and Moscow. “Different parties are currently facing many difficulties to sit at the same table and engage in discussion”He told reporters “Neither side has completely closed the door on peace talks”.

Li Hui also condemned the role of Western military aid to Ukraine in the war. “If you really want to stop war, save lives and achieve peace, don’t send weapons to the battlefield”He declared.