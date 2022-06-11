Things to remember from Friday, June 10th

France offers its services. He said on Friday, June 10, he was ready to help lift the siege of the Ukrainian port of Odessa in order to prevent grain from appearing in the wake of the global food crisis, while deadly fighting continues in southern and eastern Ukraine.

FranceInfo takes into account the day of this new war.

France comes to the rescue of Odessa

“We are at the disposal of the parties, so, basically, a measure is being taken to allow access to the port of Odessa in complete safety, i.e. to allow boats to cross. The sea has been cut off.”, Said an adviser to President Emmanuel Macron. The reports came as the current head of the African Union, Senegal President Maggie Road, received the French president on Friday. The latter called for demining of the port of Odessa on Thursday, and indicated that he had received assurances from Vladimir Putin that the Russians would not use it to attack, as feared by the Ukrainians.

The Russian invasion, which began on February 24, paralyzed grain exports from Ukraine – a key player in the sector – and increased the prices of grains and fertilizers, threatening a food crisis in many countries, particularly in Africa and the Middle East. The French president is due to travel to Romania and Moldova on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a visit to Ukraine pending a date, Elysee said.

Ukrainian bombing of Kerson

On the ground, Ukrainian forces said on Friday that they had bombed Russian positions in the occupied Kherson (southern) region, in which they feared an imminent annexation by Russia. For several days, the Ukrainians have been declaring fighting in the region, which has been occupied by Russian troops since the first days of the Russian invasion, which began on February 24.

Local authorities, set up by Moscow, are loudly calling for the merger. One of the Russian negotiators in the conflict indicated that a referendum would be held in the occupied territories on this question, which could take place on June 1 and July. Qualified project as“Illegal” by kyiv, and recalls the referendum organized by Russia on Crimea in 2014, before the peninsula was incorporated into the process.

Fighting is also raging in the Mykolayiv region near Odessa. “Russians target us with heavy artillery in cities or villages”Vitaly Kim, the region’s governor, told the AFP, while welcoming the Russians’ recent retreat. “They will not come back. We will not let them come back.”He promised.

The battle of Siverodonetsk continues

In Donbass, the war continues for the main city of Siverodonetsk and its twin Lysitsansk, increasingly dangerous. “The other cities in Severdonetsk, Lychisansk and Donbass, which the occupiers now consider to be their targets, are their own.”President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech on Thursday evening.

But fighting continues in the city and shelling continues, Sergio Kaitoi, the governor of the region, said on Friday. He specifically pointed out that one of the city’s symbols, the Palace of Glass, had been destroyed by fire as a result of the Russian bombing. After saying three days ago that Moscow had set a goal of capturing the city by June 10, he was glad they did not. “Not completed”In the telegram.

The takeover of Severodonetsk will pave the way for another major Donbass city in Moscow, Kramatorsk, which will be partly occupied by pro-Russian separatists since 2014 in the Russian-speaking part of eastern Ukraine in the entire Donbass Basin.

Europeans and UN Security Council call for execution of three foreign militants

Thursday, officials said “Republic” Pro-Russian separatist in Donetsk, executed for mercenary action by two British and one Moroccan, fighting on the Ukraine side – Aidan Aslin, Shawn Bin and Brahim Sadun. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said to himself “Stunned” With this sentence, Downing Street said Friday it would work with kyiv for their release. “Apparently they served in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and were prisoners of war” Not mercenaries, Johnson’s spokesman said.

Berlin also called “Shocking” The condemnation was expressed by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. “Since 2015, we note that the judicial system of these self-proclaimed republics has not fulfilled the essential guarantees of fair trial.”Said Raveena Shamdasani, a spokeswoman from Geneva.