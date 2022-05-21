Things to remember from Friday, May 20th

The Azovstel Steelworks, the last stronghold fortified by Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, came under Russian control on May 20, while in the Donbass, and further north, the artillery of Moscow attacked the positions of Kyu. Francinefo summarizes the important information of the day.

Azovstel steel works in the hands of Russian troops

The Azovstel Steelworks, the last fortress guarded by Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, is now in the hands of Russian troops. In the evening, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said there was a steel complex “Completely released”After the surrender of the last Ukrainian soldiers, the message was sent to President Vladimir Putin.

>> The war in Ukraine: The siege of Azovstel Steelworks in Mariupol is summarized in eight photos

The day before, Denis Brokopenko, the on-site leader of the Azov Brigade, pointed to a large bandage on his right hand and a swollen left, in a video. “The High Command has been ordered to save the lives of our garrison soldiers and to stop defending the city.”

Civilians and hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers were captured by the Russians after being expelled. “The process continues” Commander of this elite regiment, founded by Ukrainian nationalists, to exhume the bodies of slain soldiers, he said. Ukraine wants to facilitate the transfer of prisoners of war, but Russia has said it will indirectly target Azov forces and treat some of them as prisoners of war. “Neo-Nazis”.

Fierce fighting on the Eastern Front

After failing to capture the second Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Karkiv, Russia has been concentrating its military efforts in the east and south. Moscow in particular has been seeking to fully capture Donbass, which has been partially controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

“Russian occupation forces continue firing at full front line”Oleksandr Motouzianyk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, adding to the situation “Showed bad symptoms”.

In the eastern city of Losova, “A Russian missile strikes a rebuilt cultural home: seven people, including an 11-year-old child,” Wounded, Volodymyr Zhelensky said in the Telegram.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has promised for his part to capture the Lukansk region, which is the Donbass with the Donets. “Almost complete”.

Italy proposes a diplomatic initiative

Italy pointed out on Friday that it was proposing a constitution after talks stalled a few weeks ago under Turkish mediation. “International Facilitation Committee with International Organizations” Such as UN, EU and OSCE.

“For example, it aims to work gradually (…) through localized ceasefires, the evacuation of civilians, the possibility of opening safe humanitarian corridors, and then a general ceasefire, and then a lasting peace.”Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio explained in Turin.

G7 pledges $ 20 billion in aid

At the same time, the G7 summit in Germany promised to raise $ 19.8 billion (18.7 billion euros) to help Ukraine. “To offset its funding shortfall”.

But on the model of a post-Govt recovery plan, Germany said on Friday it opposed the new common European debt.