Things to remember from Tuesday, December 26

The UN has appointed a coordinator to coordinate humanitarian aid to Gaza, while Israel has vowed to escalate fighting in the region.

Israeli attacks on Gaza further intensify the concerns of the international community. Here are the highlights of the 81st day of fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

According to Hamas, more than 240 Palestinians were killed in 24 hours

Israeli attacks since October 7 have killed 20,915 people and injured 54,918 in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas health ministry – a figure franceinfo could not confirm due to the lack of independent verification on the site.

UN appoints Humanitarian Coordinator for Gaza

Sigrid Kok, Dutch Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister in Mark Rutte's government, announced on Tuesday 26 December that the UN has appointed the UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Aid and Reconstruction in Gaza.

Sigrid Kok is scheduled to take office on January 8. “Facilitation, Coordination, Monitoring and Verification of Humanitarian Assistance to Gaza” And there will be work to be done “Establishing a United Nations mechanism to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza by States other than parties to the conflict”A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted.

Nine Israeli soldiers injured in Lebanon fire

Nine Israeli soldiers and a civilian were wounded in rocket attacks by Lebanese Hezbollah, including one that hit a church in an Arab village in northern Israel, the military said. In “Indiscriminate attack on places of worship”Hezbollah “committing war crimes”An Israeli military spokesman announced.

Phone and internet are completely cut off again in Gaza

Palestinian telecommunications company Baltel announced a new general blackout in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the fourth since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7. Paltel explains this blackout “Continuation of the Occupation” Israelis in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian MP arrested by Israeli army

Khaleda Jarrar, one of the figures of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), was arrested by the Israeli army in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, her family said. Israeli soldiers enter a family home in Ramallah “By breaking down the door at 5 in the morning.”Her husband, Ghazan Zarar, told AFP.

Khaleda Jarrar, a suspended Palestinian member of parliament since 2007, was arrested in October 2019 after a 17-year-old Israeli girl was killed in an attack in the occupied West Bank by the Israeli army, and the PFLP movement is considered subservient to Marxists. “terrorist” by Israel, the United States and the European Union. He was released in September 2021 after two years in an Israeli prison.

In a statement, the PFLP said the Israeli army “Tuesday morning led to a widespread arrest campaign among leaders and members of the PFLP in the occupied West Bank”. In a statement, the Israeli military confirmed the arrest of Khaleda Jarrar “Chairman of the PFLP” On the West Bank saying she was “Need for terrorism”.

Paris “Serious Concern” By the intensity and duration of the fight

France says to herself “Extremely Concerned by Statement by Israeli Officials on Intensity and Prolongation of War in Gaza”, in a press release issued on Tuesday, December 26. Quai d'Orsay “Strongly emphasizes its call for an immediate ceasefire leading to a cease-fire”Requests once again “Concrete Actions” From Israel “To protect civilian lives in Gaza”.

Israel returns 80 bodies buried in mass grave in Gaza

The bodies of 80 Palestinians killed during the war in the Gaza Strip were handed over by Israel to local authorities on Tuesday through the Red Cross. They were then transported in a truck and buried in a mass grave dug into the ground to serve as a makeshift cemetery in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.