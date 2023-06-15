Things to remember from Wednesday 14 June

Paris will announce “new funding” in Ukraine at an international conference next week in London, the foreign minister announced on Wednesday.

France will announce “New Fund for Reconstruction of Civil Infrastructure” The minister announced on Wednesday, June 14, that Ukraine will host an international conference in London next week Foreign Affairs says Kyiv has made little progress in its counteroffensive in the east, while Russian missile attacks on Odessa on the Black Sea coast continue. Francinfo looks back at the highlights of the day.

France plans new financial aid to Kiev

“On June 21, in London, I will participate in an international conference on reconstruction where, among other things, I will announce new funding for the reconstruction of critical civilian infrastructure that is under daily attack by Russia.”During questions before the Senate, Catherine Colonna, however, did not disclose the amount of the funds.

“It’s never too early to take care of the consequences,” she added. “That’s what we’ve been doing for months., she pointed out. The minister recalled that France was appointed as the first country of the G7 group “A Special Envoy” Dedicated to this topic. “Pierre Heilbronn works with Ukrainians to identify priority needs and develop financing together with international donors and take concrete steps for French companies wishing to engage in Ukraine”, She clarified.

6 killed in Russian attacks in Odessa and east

Six people were killed and 19 injured Wednesday in Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, including Odessa on the Black Sea coast. In Odesa, three people were killed and 13 injured in a Kalibr cruise missile attack that hit a commercial warehouse, Sergei Bratchok, a spokesman for the military administration in the large southern city, said in a telegram from the country.

Seven other employees were injured “There may be people under the rubble”, Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov said in a statement. The attack destroyed 1,000 m2 of warehouses and set fire to 400 m2, according to Sergui Bratchok. Besides the warehouse workers, six people were injured elsewhere in Odessa, where a business center, educational institute, residential complex, restaurants and shops were damaged.

Once a popular holiday destination for many Ukrainians and Russians, Odessa has been bombed several times since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Its historic center was inscribed on the World Heritage List in Danger by UNESCO in January.

The ICRC found 1,500 prisoners of war held by Russians or Ukrainians

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported that it was able to visit 1 500 prisoners of war have been held by both sides since Russia invaded Ukraine. Very discreet about its work for efficiency, the organization does not mention the number of inmates it visits. Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly criticized him for not doing enough to reach soldiers captured by the Russians. Visiting prisoners of war is at the heart of the ICRC’s work and is enshrined in the Geneva Conventions defining the laws of war.

ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric stressed in Geneva last week that the ICRC is considering “Access to Prisoners of War on Both Sides” It believes progress is an essential part of its mandate. “If we can share the news with POWs and their families, the impact is immeasurable.”, ICRC Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Ariane Bauer said during a press conference. The ICRC and its partners have so far sent around 2,500 personal messages between prisoners of war and their families and helped 5,500 families provide information about the fate of their loved ones in the conflict.

NATO must back Ukrainian counteroffensive, its secretary general pleads

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg appealed for increased military support from the alliance for Ukrainian forces to continue their counteroffensive against Russia despite losses. “The most obvious thing is to make sure they have the weapons and supplies to continue the attack.”Jens Stoltenberg said. “Minister (Oleksi) Reznikov and the Ukrainian military commanders will communicate urgent needs” Against Russian troops, he explained on his return from Washington.

Arms deliveries and replenishment of the alliance’s ammunition stockpiles will be at the center of defense ministers’ discussions with the Ukrainian minister for their last meeting on Thursday before the alliance’s summit in a month in Vilnius.