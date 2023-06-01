Things to remember from Wednesday 31st May

Russia has begun evacuating children from areas along the Ukrainian border that have been bombarded for days.

At least five people were killed and 19 wounded in an overnight bombing of a poultry farm in the occupied Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, Russian authorities said on Wednesday (May 31). Accused “Ukrainian armed groups” This should be at the beginning of the blast. At the same time, Russian authorities said they had begun evacuating children from areas along the border with Ukraine, which have been under shelling for days. Here’s what to remember from this day War in Ukraine.

Children were evacuated from the border regions of Ukraine

Russia has begun evacuating children from areas along the Ukrainian border that have been bombarded for days.

Attacks on Russian soil have been escalating for weeks, culminating in an unprecedented drone attack in Moscow on Tuesday and a spectacular weapons incursion in the Belgorod region on the Ukrainian border last week. On Wednesday, the governor announced the start of the evacuation of children from two locations in the region, which came under heavy artillery and mortar fire.

“We are very concerned about the situation. Bombing of civilian targets continues.” In Belgorod, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Russian military says it has finally destroyed a Ukrainian warship

On Wednesday, Russia claimed responsibility for the destruction of the landing ship “Yuri Olefrenko” in Odessa, which was supplied by Moscow. “past” The warship of the Ukrainian Navy is still operational. “Yuri Olefrenko” is a ship that allows the landing of troops. Formerly known as “Krivograd”, it was renamed in 2016 in honor of a Ukrainian officer killed near the city of Mariupol in 2015. The ship was also used to evacuate Ukrainian military personnel after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Kyiv regrets European restrictions on its grain

Ukraine on Wednesday expressed regret at restrictions imposed by five EU countries on its grain exports. The restrictions were imposed by five Eastern European countries, including Poland, to protect local farmers from importing Ukrainian grain.

European Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski ruled on Tuesday that it was necessary to extend these restrictions on grain from Ukraine “at least” until the end of October. “Adhering to restrictions is tantamount to giving more weapons (Vladimir) Putin Against European Unity”The Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture lamented on Twitter. “Present restrictions should be removed”He pleaded.

The restrictions are opposed by 12 EU countries, including France and Germany, which recently unveiled “Serious Concerns” So “Differential Treatment in the Internal Market”.

Ukraine has been asked for security guarantees from NATO

On Wednesday, Emmanuel Macron called for security guarantees “Solid and reliable” For Ukraine, its accession to NATO is pending. “If we want to weigh (..) against Russia, if we want to be credible against the Ukrainians, we have to give Ukraine the means to prevent any new aggression. (Russian) And add it (a) Trusted Security Framework”said the head of state At the GlobeCzech Forum in Bratislava (Slovakia). According to him, Ukraine “Protect Europe Today”and she “equipped with many weapons” It is of Western interest “It has credible security guarantees with us in a multilateral framework.”.

$300 million in new military aid

The United States has committed $300 million in new military aid to Ukraine, the Pentagon announced in a press release Wednesday. This assistance includes, in particular, missiles for Patriot air defense systems. The U.S. Department of Defense said it would immediately provide additional munitions from its stockpiles to Patriot and Himars artillery systems already in Kiev’s possession.

Kiev will receive short-range Avenger and Stinger short-range anti-aircraft systems, shells for artillery and tanks, as well as millions of rounds of ammunition and various ammunition for its soldiers. Washington has warned against using US weapons to attack Russia. “We have been very clear privately with the Ukrainians, and we have been public, that we do not condone the attacks in Russia.”White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.