This is how close LG’s Rollable is to being a real phone

LG was supposed to release another phone with an unusual form factor after that the ward As an answer to foldable devices from Samsung. At CES 2021, the company confirmed That he was working on a foldable screen phone and that it would be available later that year. The device has not been turned on before Turn off her cell phone Business after its latest models, which included the wing, failed to gain traction. But now, a hands-on video Korean tech reviewer 뻘짓 (BullsLab) shows how close LG came to releasing a phone that would simply be called “Rollable”.

While the Suite featured a rotatable screen on top of a smaller screen underneath, the Rollable was designed to have a screen that extends so the phone becomes a small tablet. In the video, you’ll see how responsive the device is and how quickly it starts expanding after the YouTuber scrolls the screen with three fingers. Everything displayed on the screen – even animated wallpapers – adjusts itself automatically. At one point, the reviewer placed three books next to the phone to show that its motor was powerful enough to move the pile as it expanded.

In addition to the extendable main screen, the back panel of the phone also serves as an additional screen that can accommodate a few gadgets, including the camera, calendar, and music widgets. If you launch the camera app from that extra screen, you’ll be able to take selfies without turning on the main phone.

Based on the device reviewed by BullsLab, the Rollable could have been launched with a Snapdragon 888 CPU, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Those were a high-level specification that would put Rollable in the same category as major tags, like Samsung Galaxy S21.

Since LG’s mobile business no longer exists, there is little or no chance of Rollable being rolled out. It is noteworthy that Oppo also introduced a foldable phone In 2021, but it was just a prototype, and we haven’t heard anything about it since.