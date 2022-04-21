“This liberation is a victory,” said Judge Vladimir Putin

Ukrainian fighters intend to leave Mariupol under conditions

The last Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol have refused to surrender, but are asking the international community “Security Guarantees”At a time when Russian forces are planning to capture the entire strategic city in southeastern Ukraine. “We are ready to leave Mariupol with the help of third parties.”Armed, “To save the people entrusted to our care”In a telegram this morning, said Svyadoslav Palmer, deputy commander of the Azov battalion.

Several hundred civilians, without food and water, were rooted with 36 in the Azovstal steel and metal plant.And According to Ukrainian officials, the Ukrainian Army Battalion and the Azov Regiment are the last two divisions in Mariupol.

Svyatoslav Palmer was invited “Civilized World” To promise “Security Guarantees”When confirming that both battalions did not agree “Conditions of the Russian Federation on the Surrender of Weapons and the Seizure of Our Defenders”.

“The situation is difficult, even complicated”He continued that the last island of resistance in this port, at the southern tip of the Donbass, at this very large factory, would be established there as well. “About a thousand civilians, women and children”And “Hundreds injured”, According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The civilians trapped inside the factory could not independently confirm their numbers. “Fear of continuous shelling”Commander Balamar begs for a ceasefire.

Earlier, kyiv had put forward a plan. "We are ready to hold a 'special negotiation session' in Mariupol. To save our boys, [le bataillon] Azov, soldiers, civilians, children, living and wounded. Everyone "On Wednesday evening, on Twitter, the request of Mykhaïlo Podoliak, adviser to the President of Ukraine and one of the negotiators with Russia.