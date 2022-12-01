This Spanish city is the number one place to live and work abroad

Valencia, Spain, is No. 1 city for expats to live and work abroad in 2022, according to a survey of more than 12,000 respondents from InterNationsan online expat community with over 4.5 million global members.

The third largest city in Spain, Valencia is also named for This year’s World Design Capital For its sweeping, sprawling architectural marvels UNESCO World Heritage Sites Until the thirteenth century from Gothic cathedrals to the future City of Arts and Sciences compound. It is the birthplace of paella, close to a number of them Sandy beaches It houses a number of bars, cafes and clubs that provide a thriving nightlife scene.

Among expats, Valencia earns the top spot for being “a safe place with an excellent climate, vibrant nightlife and culture, a fun urban environment and great travel opportunities” while still being “fairly affordable,” says InterNations founder Malte Zeeck.

The low cost of living makes it a particularly attractive place for retirees to settle abroad, says Zeke. And for those still in the workforce, it is very easy for remote workers from other EU countries to move to Spain without applying for a visa or work permit.

It could become the next big hotspot for non-European digital nomads to relocate too.

The Spanish Parliament recently passed the so-called Emerging Companies LawIt aims to promote entrepreneurship and diversifying the economy, which includes creating a new type of visa for nomads expected to be launched in January 2023.

Visa holders are likely to be able to work in the country for up to five years, after which they can apply for permanent residency, Insider reports. To qualify, digital nomads are expected to earn around €2,000 (about $2,069) per month, receive at least 80% of their income from a business located outside of Spain, and will pay a reduced income tax of 15% (down from the usual 24%).

Digital Nomad visas are popping up all over the world – in nearly 50 countries, According to one estimate – including in PortugalAnd the MexicoAnd the CroatiaAnd Indonesia, Colombia, South Africa, and Namibia, to name a few.

Of the 50 cities included in InterNations’ analysis, Valencia ranks first for having the happiest expats worldwide: 85% of expats there are generally happy with life, compared to 71% of the global average. And 76% of working people in Valencia are happy with their work-life balance, compared to 62% of the global average.

The survey, which was conducted in February 2022 and released this week, asked expats to rate their satisfaction across five key categories, including quality of life (such as a healthy environment and robust public transportation), ease of settling in (such as friendliness of locals), personal finance (such as friendliness of local residents) such as access to affordable health care), working abroad (such as job security and a stable local economy), and “Expat Basics,” which covers digital living, housing options, language barriers, and dealing with local government and administration. Tasks.

