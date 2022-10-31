October 31, 2022

This vaguely deleted video indicates that a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 may be announced at the Game Awards

Len Houle October 31, 2022 3 min read

Update 7.41pm: After the footage used in the obscure video was discovered to have been taken from the Unreal Engine 5 asset pack, the video now appears to be a hoax.

While it’s unclear where the story originated from – or why – at the moment, it’s best to assume that’s not true until Konami, Virtuos, or TGA confirm otherwise. The original story follows.

Original story: It looks like the long-rumored Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater might be announced at the upcoming The Game Awards.

The news comes via a now-deleted video that was said to have appeared on Chinese YouTube channel Virtuos earlier today.

You can never delete anything faster than anyone can save a copy of it; Virtuos’ video – regardless of whether it was posted on purpose or otherwise – is now making the rounds, and Metal Gear fans have been anticipating that a new release could be officially confirmed soon.

Let’s play Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – Late to the Party.

It seems as if teaser – which seems to get deleted quickly once reloaded – includes Morse code for this phrase December 8, 1964. December 8th is when the awards air, while 1964 is the year Snake Eater (thanks, MP1st).

And most interestingly, this strange video coincides with the latest version of the . file Recruitment video In which Virtuos participates “A Day in the Life of Virtuos Montreal”. Inside the video, an artist can be seen with The Art of Metal Gear Solid shyly displayed on the side.

All this comes after a year of remaking Metal Gear Solid 3 was first reported in the worksKonami reportedly handed development over to Virtuos Studios.

ICYMI, Actor Oscar Isaac has revealed he still “hopes” the much-anticipated Metal Gear Solid movie will be released..

In a recent interview about his upcoming graphic novel, Isaac was asked for an update on the film, and he kindly complied, albeit without giving any confirmed information about the film’s progress.

“We want that to happen,” Isaac said. “Get excited. What’s the script? What’s the story? What’s the matter?” […] But I hope it pays off because there is a lot of potential for it.

“It’s a great match,” he confirmed. “It’s my favourite.”

