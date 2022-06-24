Thor: Love and Thunder Reactions Claim to Blow ‘Every Marvel Movie Comes Out of the Water’

First reactions to Thor: Love and Thunder According to some, it is not only leading the efforts of former director Taika Waititi in the MCU Motorcycle rental – but it could be one of the best Marvel products out there.

Thor: Love and Thunder are ‘so amazing’ According to one of those who attended the world premiere (Opens in a new tab). “It blows every other Marvel movie out of the water, and it doubles as Ragnarok’s magic.”

The Perry Nemerov Collider (Opens in a new tab) He describes the film as “a silly, high-energy delight with a cast of voices crushing scene after scene.”

other books (Opens in a new tab) That Thor 4 “is Taika’s perfect blend at its best with comedy and a gut punch all in one. I left this movie emotionally satisfied while also crying and perfecting it.”

The Wrap Draw Taylor (Opens in a new tab) He was similarly repulsive, saying that “it might as well be [his] Favorite Marvel movie and it might also be their best movie. A wonderful blend of extreme absurdity, dreamy surrealism, and true emotion, with some of the MCU’s most innovative still pieces.”

Natalie Portman, returning to the Thor franchise, this time as The Mighty Thor, has received a lot of plaudits. Critic Scott Mantz describe it (Opens in a new tab) “a complete badass” and that Love and Thunder were “better than Ragnarok”. One I like too (Opens in a new tab) The ‘buddy cop’ dynamic between Portman and Vackery Tessa Thompson.

Christian Bale – who plays Gorr the God Butcher – is also highly praised. “Christian Bale was as predictable as Gore, and he made it through,” comment one (Opens in a new tab). “One of the best rascals in the MCU.” else added (Opens in a new tab) It was “first class”.

Lightning didn’t strike twice for Taika Waititi everywhere. One He said (Opens in a new tab)“Comedy overshadowed the film” and another to caution (Opens in a new tab) That “most humor doesn’t go down like it did the first time.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to release on July 7 in the UK and July 8 in the US. To find out more about the movie, be sure to check out Total Film’s exclusive coverage from its new release, including How Natalie Portman prepared for her role as a superhero And the Christian Bale’s terrifying reaction to Googling Gorr.