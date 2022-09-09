Thousands greeted King Charles III as he arrived at Buckingham Palace

Cannonballs, speeches and proclamations to the British: what to expect on Friday and Saturday

Ten-day national mourning begins today – First day – In England until the funeral. The course of the next few days, prepared since the 1960s and overseen by the sovereign, has yet to be confirmed by the palace. But the main lines are already known. Here’s what to expect the day after Elizabeth II’s death and the day after.

Friday: King Charles III’s return to London and first address to the English

At noon, 96 cannons will be fired from various locations across the country and the bells of St Paul’s, Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle will ring.

After returning to London with Camilla, now the Queen’s wife, on Friday, the King will address Britons on television for the first time, with a message recorded and broadcast later in the evening. At this time, no film has been released since the announcement of Elizabeth II’s death.

Before long, he meets Prime Minister Liz Truss The Throne, Tuesday, Elizabeth II It constituted the last constitutional act of a life devoted to his role to the end.

Saturday: Proclamation of King Charles III

Charles III is due to be officially crowned king on Saturday, meeting at St James's Palace in London, near Buckingham Palace. The Accession Council is made up of some members of the royal family, the Prime Minister and several ministers, two archbishops of the Church of England, the Lord Mayor and about seven hundred members. "Privy Council" King's

The dress code is black, and decorations – military or otherwise – are not worn. The ceremony takes place in two phases, first without the new king and then in his presence. Later, the proclamation will be read in front of the palace and then, traditionally, at the Royal Exchange building in the center of the city. All over the country, all flags that were at half-mast for mourning will be raised to the top of the flagpole to signify the presence of the new sovereign.