Thousands of Disneyland workers vote to allow strike

LOS ANGELES — Four unions representing more than 14,000 workers at Disney theme parks and resorts in Southern California announced late Friday that their members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, citing alleged unfair labor practices during contract negotiations.

Labor unions announced that thousands of workers at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, the Downtown Disney retail district, and Disney-owned hotels have agreed to strike.

The license does not mean a strike will happen immediately, and the two parties can reach an agreement that prevents a strike. If a strike does happen, it would be the first at Disneyland in 40 years.

The number of employees who voted was not disclosed, but unions said 99% of participating members voted in favour of allowing the strike.

“This vote shows that cast members are fed up!” said Aaron Zarate, a Disneyland candy maker and member of the workers’ negotiating committee, in a statement.

The unions cited the economic hardships their members face, including food and housing insecurity, and have been negotiating since April 24.

Disneyland Resort spokeswoman Jessica Judd said getting a strike permit was “not unusual” during the negotiation process, and noted that negotiations were still scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

“We greatly value the important roles our Team Members play in creating memorable experiences for our guests, and we remain committed to reaching an agreement that focuses on what matters most to them while positioning Disneyland Resort for growth and job creation,” Good said.

Disneyland Anaheim, California, in 2023. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

Among the employees at the center of the labor battle are custodians, ride operators, candy makers and merchandise employees at the popular theme park and resort complex, a mainstay of Southern California’s tourism economy.

Workers entered into contract negotiations with the entertainment giant on April 24. Nearly two months later, on June 10, Disney workers announced they were filing lawsuits against the company for unfair labor practices.

The allegations involving more than 675 workers are currently being investigated by the National Labor Relations Board, an independent federal agency that enforces labor law.

Recommended

“Instead of working with us toward a fair contract, Disney has engaged in multiple instances of conduct that we allege constitute unfair labor practices, including unlawful discipline, intimidation, and surveillance of union members exercising their right to wear union buttons at work,” the Disney Workers’ Negotiating Committee said in a statement before the vote.

“We know that these actions are nothing more than an attempt to prevent us from exercising our rights and to burden us with a contract that perpetuates the status quo at Disney,” the negotiating committee added.

The union buttons depict a white Mickey Mouse glove raised in a fist.

The costumes worn by the cast members are “an essential part of enhancing the experience of our Disney show,” Good said.

“Anything that distracts from the show or the story, whether it’s an unapproved button, pin or sticker worn by a cast member, will be addressed by the captain,” she said.

In recent years, labor scholars have drawn public attention to the economic struggles faced by employees at Disneyland and other major theme parks across the country.

For example, in early 2018, researchers at Occidental College and the Economic Roundtable, a nonprofit research group, conducted a survey on the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy. Issue a report The report found that 74% of Disneyland workers cannot cover basic expenses each month. The report surveyed employees who have experienced homelessness, food insecurity and other challenges.

In an internal survey conducted among union members earlier this year, 28% of Disneyland cast members reported experiencing food insecurity, 33% reported experiencing housing insecurity in the past year, and 42% reported having to miss work for medical treatment because they did not have enough sick leave.

In announcing the strike, the unions said 64% of staff members spend more than half of their monthly salaries on rent.

The four unions representing the workers are Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Mills Union (BCTGM) Local 83; Service Employees International Union-United Service Workers of the West (SEIU-USWW); Teamsters Local 495; and United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 324.

Disneyland cast member contracts expire on June 16. Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney cast member contracts expire on September 30.

The last time Disneyland was hit by a strike was in September 1984, when nearly 2,000 cast members walked off the job. 22 days off work.

While the Disney workers’ negotiating committee said it was committed to negotiations on Monday and Tuesday, it said its strike mandate allowed it to call a strike at any time.