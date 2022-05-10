Thousands of injuries to the astronomer world were cited by lawyers representing members of the crowd

The number of injured at Astroworld last year was astronomically higher than first estimated — at least if you believe the lawyers are representing the alleged victims.

Shawn RobertsAnd Jason Atkin And Richard Mithoff — whose companies have represented dozens of people who have sued the tragedy in a class action — has filed a new document outlining the number of death and injury claims from Astroworld tragedy.



Play video content



TMZ.com

According to papers obtained by TMZ, lawyers say their findings so far show that in addition to 10 people died …they discovered an additional 732 claims of being seriously injured – and classify this group as requiring “extensive medical treatment”.

Another 1,649 people said they had injuries that required “less severe medical treatment” – and another 2,540 said they had injuries that are still under review.

Lawyers claimed that 4,900 people were either injured or died during the stampede.

source close to Travis Scott Says TMZ, “It’s very clear that the tide is turning as authorities and public conversations have focused on concert operators and security contractors rather than performers.”



Play video content



TMZ.com

Here’s the thing… The document doesn’t exactly specify the criteria that characterize each injury category – it just provides raw stats. The details are supposed to be dissected at a later time.

In any case, the fact that they claimed that thousands of people were harmed as a result of what happened in Astroworld is shocking – especially since initial estimates were closer to 300 or 400, tops. See also 2022 WWE WrestleMania 38 Live Stream, How to Watch Online, Start Time, 2nd Night Matches, Card



Play video content





The case is still making its way through the system. As reported, Travis Scott and others have done so denied responsibility Tragedy somehow.