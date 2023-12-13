Thousands of Kroger employees are returning to their positions

Thousands of Kroger employees will return to their offices starting next year. The announcement was made in a company-wide email. Starting February 5, workers who are still remote will need to return to in-person work three to four days a week, she says. “We look forward to welcoming our associates more often to beautiful downtown Cincinnati and other locations,” a Kroger spokesperson said in a statement. The company says any employees not located near a corporate office are expected to move on by June 2025. Meanwhile, Kroger is waiting for the Federal Trade Commission to get the green light for its $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons. Many employees don’t buy the rationale presented by the giant retailer. Some have moved to remote work and feel uprooted and upset. On the other hand, many local stores are feeling the positive trend. “More burgers, more hot dogs, more work for me,” said a smiling Matt Blé at Avril’s on Court Street. He missed several Kroger office workers as they went away. Before the pandemic, he’d see them at the outdoor grill next door, just a stone’s throw from the company’s corner office tower. “They were very popular with the Kroger fans, and their return means a lot,” Blé said. Avril’s will reopen the grill in January if the weather is mild enough. They had been talking about this at Great Clips, which was located on the corner of Court and Walnut Street, for five years. So, they felt what it was like during the pre-pandemic, pandemic, and post-pandemic period. Assistant Principal Patty Parsley may be preparing a larger appointment book. “That’s a lot of people,” Parsley said in a gesture. For workers who have been ordered to return for most workdays. “We noticed that the fewer people were coming, the fewer customers were coming.” Kroger decided to return several thousand workers to their offices in several cities, including Cincinnati. Its partners who live within a reasonable driving distance of the company center will return to their dedicated offices three to four days a week starting February 5, the company said in a statement. Kroger did not specify a reasonable driving distance. Those who are not near a corporate office will have until June 2025 to return. “It’s great news from Kroger. I think it’s real leadership,” said Brendon Cole, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Regional American Chamber. Net positive for downtown and workplace culture. “Young people want to be around other people,” Cole said. “It benefits their career. It helps with mentorship. Teamwork is important.” In an internal memo sent to us by an unnamed source, Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president, wrote, “Some companies have brought back employees on a large scale for most of the week. Headquartered downtown, Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) is one of the largest Downtown employers are within this group. They have adjusted their lifestyle accordingly, whether in neighboring states or as far away as Florida or Colorado. They prefer to stay away and feel more productive, saying that in many cases, the majority of team members They are not in the office.There is therefore opposition to the decision as well as suspicion that it may serve as an attrition strategy ahead of an expected merger with Albertsons. Kroger indicated to the Federal Trade Commission last month that it appears all government requirements have been met. The retailer expects approval early this year Next… Cole emphasized to us how companies like Kroger, Fifth Third, Western Southern, Deloitte, and DMG are investing heavily in downtown Cincinnati. “This will have a very significant economic impact on the microeconomy of downtown Cincinnati,” Cole said, according to For Kroger’s tip, unhappy office workers who prefer to stay away can request a waiver from HR. It was not clear how many of them might do so, and it appears that any requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Kroger issued a statement today saying: “Our teams thrive when we work together to achieve our goals.” To better support our teams, customers and the communities we serve, starting February 5, 2024, our associates will come into their dedicated offices three to four days a week. We look forward to welcoming our partners often to our beautiful downtown Cincinnati and other locations.”

