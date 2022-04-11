April 11, 2022

Thousands of new viruses discovered in the world's oceans

Cheryl Riley April 11, 2022

More than 5,000 new types of viruses have been identified in the world’s oceans, according to a new study.

Study researchers analyzed tens of thousands of water samples from around the world, looking for RNA viruses, or viruses that use RNA as hereditary material. The new coronavirus, for example, is a type of RNA virus. These viruses are studied in comparison to the DNA viruses that use DNA As genetic material, the authors said.

