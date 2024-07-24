Three Russian Shahed drones hit Romania, causing fire, sources say

Russian drones struck targets in Romania early Wednesday morning, July 24, during Moscow’s attack on port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odessa region, informed sources in the Ukrainian security and defense sector exclusively told the Kyiv Post.

Three Shahed drones have been recorded crashing and causing fires in Romania.

Join us on Telegram Follow our coverage of the war on @Kiev Post Official.

Explosions were reported from suicide drone strikes near the village of Nikoletel, 7 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

The crew of an IAR-330 helicopter from the 57th Mikhail Kogalniceanu airbase confirmed the downing of the drones. After the explosions, the helicopter pilot reported a fire caused by the drone strikes.