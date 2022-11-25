November 25, 2022

Thunder Rosa fights back after being stripped of the AEW World Women's Championship

Roxanne Bacchus November 25, 2022 2 min read

Last night’s episode (November 23rd) of dynamite It included the surprising news that Tony Khan had decided to strip Thunder Rosa for the AEW World Women’s Championship. It also retroactively removed the “temporary” designation that had been used for women’s champions since Rosa gained the title. Leave of absence From AEW in August due to injury.

While most of AEW’s Behind the scenes drama Over the past few months, centered around CM Punk and The Elite, Rosa has also been one of Lightning rod Sometimes, with charges Harsh work And the sandbags opponents in the ring. There were even rumors that she had heat backstage for not dropping the AEW Women’s Title to someone else on the roster before taking time off.

With all of that in mind, Rosa kept things civil and respectful when she responded to the news that she was no longer the AEW World Women’s Champion:

Rosa expresses her agreement that the temporary situation should go away, and it looks great with Jamie Hayter leading the way as the AEW World Women’s Champion.

Do you think AEW should reconsider the way it uses its temporary label going forward, Cagesiders?

