Ticketmaster cancels sale of Taylor Swift tickets after hurdles

Bonnie Gross, the production coordinator from New York City, waited over six hours as she struggled with the Ticketmaster website. When I finally got the chance to buy tickets, stock was scarce.

“I got to the page where I can buy tickets and there are no seats available. There is only one seat available,” Gross, 28, said. “It was one seat alone, just like the edge of the field for $200. And I said, ‘I’m not going alone, you know?

Several Swift fans said they rearranged their schedules to accommodate the Tuesday morning sale, including taking the day off work, rescheduling a meeting and a high school student who dropped out of school with her mom’s permission.

Swift, one of the most celebrated songwriters and hitmakers of her generation, was also a meticulous brand manager and an unparalleled marketer at scale. During its recent production period, which included five album releases in just over two years, it expanded its business operations to include everything from picture frames and sticky notes to cassette tapes and vinyl LPs in various limited edition colours.

“midnight” Swift’s 10th studio LP was released last month, shocking the industry before Selling the equivalent of 1,578,000 copies in the US – the largest total for any album in seven years. At Billboard first, the songs from “Midnights” occupied the entire top 10 on the singles chart.

The album, which is a return to Swift’s mainstream pop sound, followed her pair of her surprise pandemic-related albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore,” which experimented with a more subdued folk approach. “Folklore” won album of the year at the Grammys in 2021, followed by “Fearless (Taylor Version)” and “Red (Taylor Version)”, the first re-recordings of her early albums, a side project Swift vowed to take back control of her recordings after her previous record label was sold without her involvement.