Tiffany Haddish used the girls’ trip paycheck to pay her house rent

Tiffany Haddish He knows how to save “Like a Boss”.

The homeless actress revealed her spending habits, including living on $500 a month early in her career, when she began booking roles in Tyler Perry’s “If Loving You Is Wrong” and “The Carmichael Show,” where she started In making a little bit of money” from acting.

“I started trying to figure out how to create wealth for generations,” Haddish said in worldwide story cover. “So before we got into season two of The Carmichael Show, I bought a house. Everyone told me I had to wait, but I didn’t care. I just knew I’d always have to make enough money to care for me and a house, and that’s what I did.”

The “Card Counter” star added, “Between the next season of the show, the movie ‘Keanu,’ and making sure I could live comfortably off $500 a month, I was able to pay off half the house.”girls journeyThe check was the last choice. People told me to spend it in other ways, but I used it to pay the house rent because I was always afraid of being homeless again.”

The Haunted Mansion actress’ dedication to her home has paid off: “Now I have a surplus of money,” Haddish said, “but I was still afraid of being poor again. In every movie I made, I’d buy another piece of land or a house.”

The 2017 single “Girls Trip” cemented Haddish’s success as a superstar, starring opposite Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall in Comedy Friends. Haddish shared in 2020 that she only earned $80,000 for the film, which grossed over $140 million on a $20 million budget.

with Talks about the sequel to “The Girls’ Journey” In 2020, Haddish said Huffington Post That production stopped because one of the executives said, “Oh, you guys want a lot of money” to come back.

what’s up Previously tell IndieWire In 2021, she spoke with her co-stars on Girls Trip about making their own movie on their terms.

“I’ve read these books about economics and all that stuff, and I’d love to build our own books,” Haddish said. “So we’d write this thing, come up with all these ideas, and then everyone else get busy again! But I’ve got a really cool blueprint, but I don’t know it might happen. I’ve heard from [producer] Will Packer not too long ago, so we’ll see. I don’t know. I hope. And if it ain’t a Girls’ Journey, we’ll make ours.”

As for finances, Haddish revealed, “I’ve got this broken girl mentality, this ‘I don’t want to be homeless’ mentality.” I started thinking like, ‘Okay, well, I have goals that I want to achieve, and those goals aren’t always about money necessarily. Except for, well, one of them. I want to be in Forbes magazine’s list of the highest-paid actresses. I want to be in who – which existing.”

One year later, Haddish has now made clear her career prospects.

“It’s not about money. It’s about strength and then the ability to create opportunity,” Haddish explained to Cosmo. “Like, on my show I’m working on now, ‘The Later Party,’ I made a request to see more people like me in the group.”

Its goal is also to achieve gender equality, including defined privileges.

“I met Robert De Niro at the Love Factory in the lobby and he was talking about how in his contracts, he says everything he wears, he has the option to keep it,” Hadish said. “At first, no one wanted to wear me or lend me anything to wear. So I had to buy things. Then I got to the point where people would lend me things, but then I want to keep them because I love them and I want to wear them again!”

