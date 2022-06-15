TigerIllustrated – DIXON to Clemson

The Tigers picked up their seventh public commitment in eight days on Tuesday afternoon, as they secured a pledge from Warminster (Pa.) Archbishop Wood Catholic Marcus Dixon .

The Clemson Commitment Train continues to scream at an unprecedented pace.

Dixon (6-5, 225) chose Clemson over finalists Texas A&M, Miami, Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Rutgers. He also received offers during the process from Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Maryland.

“Clemson speaks for itself,” said Dixon. Rivals.com this week. “A solid programme. They are always in the top 25, maybe in the top four every year in the playoffs.”

Clemson, in the market for two tight goals for this recruiting class, first reached out in late April to express interest.

First year coach tight ends Kyle Richardson I traveled to check on Dixon during the spring assessment period, and the ball started rolling from there.

Dixon then joined the First Baptist Academy in Naples Olsen Henry As the narrow guests of the Tigers’ official visit from June 3 to 5.

Henry announced his commitment exactly one week earlier, putting Richardson within striking distance of capturing his two targets.

“I think coach (Dabo) Sweeney Coach Rich did a great job keeping everything realistic on the visit and showed me nothing but stats about the school and how well they took advantage of the tight ends, said Dixon. “Pretty much their message is that I’m going to excel there.”